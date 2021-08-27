Four things you need to know about the new HUAWEI nova 8

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, stop and read this. With countless numbers of new phones launching onto the market these days and many brands competing for the top spot, shopping for your next smartphone can be a minefield. Each time a flagship launches, it could be heralded as a turning point in the smartphone market. But how can you be sure you’re buying true quality?

Not everyone needs or wants a flagship smartphone that costs you a fortune, but everyone wants a portable, good-looking smartphone that has a nice camera and fast charging support. Look no further than the brand-new HUAWEI nova 8. Part of the latest generation in the HUAWEI nova family, HUAWEI nova 8 features a superb re-designed aesthetic, characterized by the unique Nebular Camera System Design and 90Hz Curved OLED display, and the 64MP quad camera setup offers all-round photographic capabilities to set free users’ creativity. HUAWEI nova 8 is built for a generation on-the-move, with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support that allows you to top up in an instant. High-quality viewing experience

An immersive display is crucial to a premium user experience. It affects the quality of pretty much everything from videos on social media, to photography, gaming, and the beauty of your favourite picture on your lock screen. HUAWEI nova 8 features a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth content viewing and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that enables lower touch delay. The display also supports the AI-aided mistouch prevention, making it a great device for webpage browsing, gaming, video playback…you name it. What’s more, the phone is weighs 169g only. Together with the curved display and curved back panel, HUAWEI nova 8 is so comfortable to hold in hands even after a long-time usage. Impressive display with limitless depth of colour The finishing touch on HUAWEI nova 8’s display, however, is in its fantastically vivid colour. The display features a 10-bit colour depth panel that supports an incredible 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times higher than that on a more commonplace 8-bit colour depth panel. Combined with premium colour accuracy, this enables HUAWEI nova 8 users to enjoy all the subtleties and nuances of the images on-screen. Whether for social feeds, live streaming or online course, HUAWEI nova 8 lets you immersive in great visuals and vibrant colours.

Power-packed 64MP quad camera & front camera Naturally, this is also dependent on having a powerful camera. Thankfully, Huawei has packed a 64MP quad camera setup into HUAWEI nova 8, with a high resolution rear camera to help you get the perfect shots and HD video content. This high-resolution also gives you more freedom to refine your photography and explore your creativity with post-editing. Be sure to also try out the Dual-View Video feature, which adds a fun and unique touch to your videos. Last but certainly not least, HUAWEI nova 8 does not neglect the selfie camera. A 32MP High-res Front Camera helps you and your friends look your very best in every selfie. It even supports Night Selfie Mode to automatically enhances lighting conditions and improve background details.

Stay out round-the-clock with 66W fast charging support Powered by Kirin 820E chipset, the HAUWEI nova 8 not only offers smooth experience but it also brings a better cooling performance by the 3D graphene heat dissipation technology. One final point to consider is charging. Powerful features are one thing, but many phones drain their batteries quickly and you’re left with fear over whether your phone is going to last the night. The new nova smartphone features 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, capable of bringing the device back up to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes according to Huawei’s official website. In as little time as it takes to break for a cup of coffee, you can have HUAWEI nova 8 fully charged and be back on-the-go.

This phone has what today’s consumers need. The perfect balance of style and stability, with top-of-the-range features to unleash your fullest potential. Pre-order deal HUAWEI Nova 8