From awareness to conversion: How advertisers can leverage features on HUAWEI Ads

Digital advertising is undoubtedly one of the most impactful methods to relay brands’ messages to their target audiences.

According to Zenith’s Advertising Expenditure Forecasts report, the global ad market will grow by 9.1% in 2022, following a 15.6% growth in 2021. Contributing to the industry’s expansion, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a multi-dimensional ecosystem that supports marketers achieve their common goals using state-of-the-art platforms like HUAWEI Ads. When it comes to advertising via HUAWEI Ads, the marketplace provides marketers with more than traffic and leads – it optimises campaigns, monitors their performance and reports, identifies areas of improvement, and automates ads.

Through different models such as App recommendation, Programmatic Display, and Search Network, each with sub-categories, marketers can easily map their path to unlimited impressions, clicks, and engagements, through the platforms’ interactive ad channels and accurate segmentation. Marketers can use AppGallery, one of the top 3 app marketplaces globally, to drive customer awareness, streamline their messaging and highlight the brand voice using the tool. To maximise monetisation, advertisers can opt for real-time targeting using Programmatic Display adverts, where they can easily select the in-app display solution. HUAWEI Ads enables marketers to utilise multiple placements via AppGallery like featured pages, category ranking, or keyword research. At the same time, businesses that use Programmatic Display channels can use Splash, Native, Banner, or App Icon units to achieve the desired reach.

With HUAWEI Video, brands can benefit from the Cost Per Completed View (CPCV) model where brands place video advertisements and only pay for them once they’re fully watched by users. This allows brands to promote products visually by displaying them to potential consumers. HUAWEI Ads is a cutting-edge mobile marketing solution that optimises advertisements to reach over 730 monthly active users of Huawei devices worldwide, enabling marketers to achieve the objectives of a well-established business with an optimised budget, clear goals, the right tactics, and absolute campaign combinations. The 1+8+N strategy by Huawei aims to bring HUAWEI Ads offerings to the company’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

