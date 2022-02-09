Here's why the HUAWEI nova Y9a's camera stands out

The HUAWEI nova Y9a, Huawei’s latest addition to its youth-focused nova series, is here.

While this new smartphone is impressive in a number of ways, it’s the camera that really stands out – literally! The pop-up selfie camera makes use of a truly novel design that enables it to pop out from the phone every time you use it. Read on to find out more. The HUAWEI nova Y9a boats a flagship-inspired design, a 6.63-inch FullView Display, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 8GB + 128GB of storage, a 64MP rear camera and 8MB selfie camera. It’s aesthetically stunning, offers powerful performance and comes at a price that doesn’t break the bank. For now though, let’s take a closer look at the HUAWEI nova Y9a’s cameras, starting with the selfie camera.

In a design inspired by the floating displays in cars, Huawei created a pop-up selfie camera for the HUAWEI nova Y9a that has to be seen to be believed. It’s hidden in the smartphone and only pops up (in an incredibly sleek, futuristic way) when the camera is capturing a selfie. The pop-up camera features a dual-guide rail design that can be deployed faster than its predecessor, from one second to 0.7 seconds. Because Huawei understands that accidents happen, the HUAWEI nova Y9a has been designed to detect if you drop your phone when the pop-up camera is open. The minute your phone falls, it will automatically and intelligently retract the camera to minimise any damage.

Of course, the selfie camera isn’t the only impressive camera on this device. The rear camera includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. The four cameras work together to create incredible, professional-looking photographs, no matter the scenario. The main camera is fitted with an f/1.8 aperture, which is able to capture pictures of up to 9248 x 6936 pixels, while the ultra-wide angle camera features a f/2.4 aperture and offers a 120° field of view. The latter is ideally suited, of course, to taking wide, expansive shots of landscapes and large groups of people.