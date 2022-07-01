HiFiCorp is slashing prices for one day only!

HiFiCorp’s Black Tag Flash Sale is slashing prices off leading brands.
If you want to get your hands on TVs, audio devices, home appliances and more at super low prices, you need to hurry over to HiFiCorp for their Black Tag Flash Sale.
With hundreds of leading brands to choose from, for one day only, at 46 stores nationwide and online.
Pick up tons of deals, like these and many more!
- Samsung 55” TV with sound bar for R8 999, SAVE R4000
- Russell Hobbs 20L microwave for R849, SAVE R450
- Volcano Mini Mamba Bluetooth speaker for R299
- Bennett Read Titan vacuum for R999, SAVE R400
- Sinotec 32” HD LED for 1999, SAVE R1000
- Salton 30L mini kitchen for R1199, SAVE R200
- Defy 8kg top loader for R3999, SAVE R1400
You can also shop thousands of products in the extended range, including braais, generators, housewares, DIY, linen, stationery, and many more online or order in-store.
Once you’ve selected your products, get them on lay-by with a 5% deposit, 0% interest, and up to 6 months to pay. There’s also a credit option that offers simple terms with up to 36 months to pay. Or use the revolving credit on your store card.
With so much on offer, it’s no wonder HiFiCorp was voted SA’s Best Electronics and Appliance Store at the AskAfrica Orange Index 2021-2022 awards.
So, get in on the action yourself! Visit your nearest HiFiCorp or www.hificorp.co.za.