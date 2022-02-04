How music is a necessity for a healthy life

A study conducted by NorthShore University HealthSystem, one of the top 15 teaching hospitals in the United States, has found that beyond improving our mood, listening to music can decrease pain and anxiety. More specifically, its research shows that blood flows more easily when music is played and that it can help relieve symptoms of depression. Not that we needed an excuse to put on those pumping summer beats. We all love music. And whether we can do so in tune or not, we sing and hum along when our favourite track hits the radio. But why wait for a chance when HUAWEI Music gives you the perfect platform to listen to those tunes that get your heart pumping and blood flowing?

Blame our physiology. The human brain and nervous system are hard-wired to distinguish music from noise and to respond to rhythm and repetition, tones, and tunes. Some researchers even suggest that music may enhance our health. For example, one of the world’s oldest and best-known general medical journals, The Lancet, found that patients who were played music were less likely to need pain medication and had higher overall satisfaction post-surgery than those who did not listen to music. And thanks to HUAWEI Music, you can experiment for yourself and see just how much music can benefit your life. There’s no arguing the fact, that music motivates movement. After all, that’s what it’s designed to do. Music can either fuel the desire to ‘get jiggy with it’ or to relax.

Listening to music during sports activities or workouts can inspire you to do one more rep or to run that extra kilometre. The Adrenaline Workout playlist in HUAWEI Music, for example, features 47 adrenaline-filled tracks guaranteed to get you to keep pushing yourself. And then there is the Jogging Mix playlist that keeps you focused when hitting the asphalt for kilometres on end. Beyond lifting weights and jogging, yoga and meditation also rely on music during sessions. With HUAWEI Music, you can get the perfect audio selection to help your body and mind immerse completely and get the most from your quiet time. The Classical Yoga playlist soothes the mind, body, and soul for those more contemporary-minded listeners. Meanwhile, the Ayurveda Yoga playlist contains an eclectic mix of Eastern tracks for those so inclined. Regardless of your exercise routine or mood, HUAWEI Music has the perfect playlist for you. For example, the Happy Beats playlist is a joyful selection of foot-tapping rhythms to get your groove going. For those times you are more pensive, check out the Blues Classics playlist that will help keep you relaxed and your thoughts focused.