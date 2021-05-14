How the new HUAWEI MateBook D series will make you rethink laptops

You might think you have a fairly firm handle on what you can expect from the average PC laptop.

You’re probably familiar with the designs and performance capabilities available to you, and understand some of the other additional features, too. But are you aware that the new HUAWEI MateBook D series laptops are likely to dismantle and exceed these expectations, delivering superior laptops with incredible features at an affordable price?

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 14, which are both available in South Africa, are beautifully crafted ultra-slim laptops that are among the thinnest and lightest in their price brackets. Their performance capabilities are exceptional and they incorporate new technology that far exceeds outdated and overpriced predecessors. What’s more, the HUAWEI MateBook D series laptops come standard with intelligent features that are designed to make your life smoother and simpler.

It’s plain to see that the HUAWEI MateBook D series devices are no ordinary PC laptops.

Improve your productivity with Huawei Share

One such innovation is Huawei Share. Far beyond being just a simple file transfer feature between your HUAWEI MateBook D series laptop and your Huawei smartphone, Huawei Share leverages the powerful processing power and operating system in your laptop to seamlessly integrate with your smartphone at a system level.

Huawei Share allows your HUAWEI MateBook D series laptop and your smartphone to establish a connection with a single tap. Once connected, you can seamlessly transfer content between the two devices. You can drag and drop images, files and documents of any size and at high speed and edit between devices smoothly and seamlessly. Duplicating or copying text is easy.

This remarkable feature also allows your smartphone to share your HUAWEI MateBook D series’ keyboard, mouse and speakers. With the mouse and keyboard transformed into smartphone peripherals, you can navigate your smartphone on your laptop interface and perform all the activities you are used to doing on your phone, including checking your emails and accessing your social media accounts. You no longer need to switch between displays – now, you only need one.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021

That’s not all

But Huawei Share isn’t the only feature that makes the HUAWEI MateBook D series laptops so impressive. There are many others features and accessories that offer useful benefits, and that work together to deliver a superior digital experience.

For example, in the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 and D14 the traditional bulky power brick is replaced with a 65W USB-C charger. This charger isn’t only easier to carry around, it can also be used to charge other Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 also comes with 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, which supports up to 50% higher data transfer speeds compared to single-channel memory.

And speaking of speed, the HUAWEI MateBook D 15’s PCIe interface, which connects the solid-state drive to the mainboard, supports five times higher read speeds. This delivers a smoother operating experience, and is especially evident when games are loading. The laptop’s WLAN module also supports 2x2 MIMO, dual wireless antenna design, which effectively receives WLAN signals and provides fast and stable internet connectivity.

Availability and pricing

The most affordable of the bunch, the Huawei MateBook D 15 will cost you R16,499, while the Huawei MateBook D 14’s priced at R16,999. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops are available at Huawei Store, Selected Vodacom Stores, Takealot and Incredible Connection