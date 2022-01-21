HPE HCI 2.0 Volume Campaign

When PetSure, a company with 400-plus employees, had to start working remotely due to COVID-19, switching to HCI 2.0 helped pave the way for a future-proofed IT infrastructure.

PetSure is Australia's largest insurer of cats and dogs, with half a million Australian customers. It also provides claims processing services for leading pet insurers in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has embraced the benefits of technology with its financial technology solution GapOnly—a paperless claims service that allows customers to obtain claims approval within minutes, from the veterinary offices.

The COVID-19 lockdown had two effects on the business. First, there was a surge in pet ownership in Australia, and secondly, the company had to shift over 400 employees to a virtual office environment. Like many businesses across the world, PetSure had to digitally transform quickly, without disrupting its services to customers.

HPE partner AC3 recommended HCI 2.0, a combination of HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, HPE ProLiant servers and HPE InfoSight management software. HCI 2.0 improves on first-generation HCI with several key innovations. Firstly, the architecture has had a major redesign. Previously one had to purchase compute and storage as a unit, which led to overprovisioning. With HCI 2.0, storage and compute nodes are independently scalable, maximising resource efficiency. HPE Nimble Storage dHCI uses always-on data reduction that eliminates tuning and improves performance, providing more data per raw terabyte than any other platform, while improving performance.