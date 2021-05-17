HUAWEI Assistant.TODAY, the only personal assistant you need

In this new reality, a good smartphone is a no brainer. In addition to this, an app that can help you manage your life and remind you to do things like attend your child’s virtual parent teacher meeting or plan for your next health check goes a long way, and the HUAWEI Assistant.TODAY app can do that and much more for you.

The HUAWEI Assistant.TODAY app is like your smart personal assistant; it makes things simple. It allows for effortless searches on your smartphone, for things like locally installed apps, memos, emails, and calendar entries, either directly on your default browser, or you can scan your tailored news feed for items of interest.

Here’s a breakdown of what your smart PA can do for you.

Direct access to information

The HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY app allows you to enjoy everyday services, with maximum ease. Pin up to four shortcuts, like your notes, calendar, emails or an online grocery store app, directly on the home screen, to access your favourite content with a single touch. The app also learns your preferences and offers recommendations according to what you search for frequently. So, if you’re an online shopaholic, for example, whether buying food, clothes or books, these shortcuts will make doing what you love that much more easier and fun.

Smart and efficient service

HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY utilises cutting-edge AI to provide you with real-time information and services, in a smarter and simpler way. The assistant directly displays notifications and reminders via smart cards, based on your needs and specific usage circumstances. Smart cards are generated based on the information on your phone, including information about weather, your calendar, missed calls, app use, mobile data usage and more. There are also smart cards for categories such as recipes, sport and even the stock market.

Your personal curated news feed

HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY enables you to stay plugged into your world, drawing from leading media outlets and publications from across the globe, for engaging and up-to-the-minute news content.

Locally, the News24 App is used, where stories are updated a few times a day, which means you will never miss a headline when it comes to trending news stories. When you click on the news feed, you get directed to the News24 website where you have access to even more stories. And, when you’re done catching up on the latest news, you can click the little back arrow that will then bring you back to your smart PA in your pocket.

So, whatever reason you have for depending on your mobile device, an app that can keep you up to date on what’s happening in your life is very helpful, and the HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY is an intelligent, one-stop solution for all your needs. It proves you do not have to do it all yourself, as it conveniently centralises functions and features for ease of access and use in a way Huawei users have not experienced before.

The HUAWEI Assistant.TODAY app comes preloaded on most of Huawei’s new mobile phones and is supported by some older models. To access the app on your HMS device simply swipe right from the homepage and for older devices, install HUAWEI Assistant∙TODAY from the AppGallery , following the instructions to download and enable the service.