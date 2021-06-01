Huawei Band 6 is making its way to South Africa – and its #MoreThanABand

You have probably heard the hype about Huawei’s latest fashion smart-band with extended battery life, the Huawei Band 6. It comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring, a large display and a whopping 2-week battery life. The ideal wearable for the young millennials and always on-the-move fitness gurus.

Huawei has announced that it will be launching a new smart-band mid-June, and it promises to be a game-changer for the wearable market. The latest fashion smart-band with extended battery life, it comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring, a large full-view AMOLED display and 2-week battery life in addition to a host of features that will make your life a whole lot easier.

This comes at a good time, as there has recently been a significant increase in people becoming invested in their personal health and well-being, and a concurrent increase in the demand for smart wearables with health monitoring and fitness tracking capabilities. However, the premium price of these devices is often a pain point for South Africans. Huawei addresses this with its new smart band, which brings all the features seen on its smartwatch into the form factor and price of a smart band, making it more accessible for all users and allowing it to be a lot more than just a smart band.

Huawei’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer service is clear in its development of its wearables range. It is not surprising, then, that Huawei is leading as the Number 1 in the wearables market in South Africa in terms of sales, a position that the company is proud of and intends on maintaining in 2021.

This new wearable will be launched on 18th June, but consumers can be ready to Pre-Order Online on the 11th June 2021. Keep a lookout for more information coming soon!