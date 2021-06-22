HUAWEI launches 2021 HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP!

Huawei announces much-awaited 2021 App development competition: Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) - Large prize pool includes up to US$200K for developers in MEA

- Unique opportunity for developers in Africa to showcase talent and relevance Not all superheroes wear capes. Some sit behind a desk conjuring up ways in which they can use technology to make the World a better place. Whether it’s to improve health and education systems or to alleviate stress and improve mental well-being through fun and supportive video games, these apps are always in demand. A call has been made once again to developers around the World to put their skills to the test on a Global stage with the launch of the 2021 HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP. Level up your innovation

The competition aims to inspire talented developers around the World to create seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences, and explore the future of digital intelligence. By highlighting pioneering HMS open capabilities, the competition gives App developers the tools to build tomorrow's all-connected World. This includes constructing the future of technology and bringing all-scenario smart life experiences to Huawei end users in over 170 countries and regions, reaching over 650 million Huawei users globally. Hard work leads to big rewards The Apps UP competition from Huawei is a real-life example that hard work pays off. The competition will be held in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China. Huawei has set aside US$1 million from the Shining Star Program as prize money for the contest.

US$200,000 will be allocated for the following award winners in Middle East and Africa: Best Application Award

Best Game Award

Most Social Impact Award

Best HMS Core Innovation Award

All-Scenario Coverage Award

Excellent Student Award

Starlight Creative Award, and

Honourable Mention Award. This year’s contest also includes a new Tech Women's Award, and will feature speeches from outstanding women in tech, with the goal of supporting and encouraging – together with HUAWEI Women Developers – female developers in realising their dreams by pursuing groundbreaking work. Winners are also eligible for additional rewards, such as HUAWEI AppGallery promotional resources, Huawei cloud resources, and exclusive incentives for paid HMS Core capabilities, among others.

The theme for this year's Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest is "HMS Innovate for All". How to enter To enter, participants must register an account on the official competition website, between 14 June and 20 August 2021 and sign up as either an individual or as a team of up to three members. All Apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the same website by 20 August 2021. The panel of judges will pre-select work based on social value, business value, user experience and originality, and this will happen between 21 August and 9 September.