HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021: the sleekest Windows laptop

New flagship Ultra FullView notebook redefines mobile intelligence and interconnectivity, delivers a new borderless experience to consumers.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the flagship notebook characterised by artistic design, innovation and intelligence. Huawei brings the performance and all-scenario interconnectivity of the flagship notebook to new heights.

As an ultra-slim flagship notebook, the all-new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro epitomises Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship. Meanwhile, the breakthroughs in the touch-enabled Ultra FullView display, power consumption, performance and all-scenario connectivity empower consumers to stay productive anytime, anywhere.

The premium aesthetics, innovative technology and intelligence are engrained in the DNA of the MateBook Series, and the latest iteration exemplifies that heritage. It is the most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet.

The Breathtaking Ultra FullView Experience

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is made for jet-setting business users and professional content creators, power users that pursue—or demand—a high quality of life. On the outside, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a CNC machined metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish that gives the exterior a smooth hand-feel. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available in Space Grey and a new Emerald Green colourway, which comes in an understated verdant green finish that elegantly envelops the chassis.

The lid of the Emerald Green model is accented with a golden Huawei branding, giving it an instantly classic look. Huawei’s latest flagship notebook is superbly portable; it is only 14.6mm thick and weighs 1.33kg¹ , making it the perfect device for any professional who values mobility and productivity.

Leveraging leading industrial design capabilities, Huawei created the Ultra FullView display. With slim bezels on all sides, the Ultra FullView display achieves an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio 2 on the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro. Better yet, Huawei boldly adopts an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio for the display, which is much more suited for productivity and content creation compared to mainstream widescreens.

The Ultra FullView display is a 13.9-inch LTPS panel supporting up to a 3K resolution (3000x2000) and 100 percent of the RGB color gamut. The rich colors and 3K resolution help bring content to life, providing a more immersive entertainment experience than ever before. Additionally, it supports 10-point multi-touch and Fingers Gesture Screenshot 3 to give users a new and more intuitive way to interface with their devices.

Ultimate performance drives maximum productivity

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro embodies the latest notebook innovation. Inside the lightweight and portable new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is uncompromised performance with the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7. For cooling, the latest flagship notebook houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, while the two HUAWEI Shark Fin Fans 2.0 feature larger fins to produce a higher air output. The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro also features an intelligent filtering technology that provides real-time system temperature monitoring, giving the notebook a smoother fan curve which ultimately leads to quieter operations.

Besides being a powerful productivity enabler, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features the quad speakers, bringing exceptional sound experience with breathtaking, moving audio that flows above and around you. You’ll feel like you’re just inside the action while enjoying mobile entertainment on the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro in your leisure time.

Plus, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro packs a massive 56Wh 4 battery. Coupled with Huawei’s proprietary power-saving modes, users can enjoy all-day battery life, untethered by any power cable.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes with a 65 W Type-C portable adapter which can be used with a range of charging outputs. As well as using the power adapter to charge your laptop, it supports HUAWEI SuperCharge for certain phones 5 . With this power adapter, you can quickly charge wherever you are.

Travelers will be delighted to know that the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro supports fast Wi-Fi, which allows it to get better signal reception and provide more stable connectivity than ever before.

Bluetooth 5.0 on the latest flagship MateBook has quicker data transmission speeds with wider signal coverage and stronger broadcasting capabilities over its previous iteration. This means the new notebook can be connected from a longer distance, with more stable signals.

All-Scenario Intelligent Interconnectivity: Huawei Share

Laptops in the future will be more intelligent, more efficient, and more connected. Huawei is helping to drive the future with new innovations, which caters for all scenarios and delivers an interactive experience that seamlessly incorporates your laptop and your phone. Huawei is also fitting its devices with Multi-screen Collaboration, a function of Huawei Share.

The significance of Multi-screen Collaboration lies not only in enabling file transfer between the laptop and smartphone, but also in enabling a seamless collaboration between the laptop and smartphone. That is to say, by building on powerful processing capability and the basic system capabilities of the MateBook, Huawei was able to clear the obstacle between the basic architecture of Windows and Android systems, realising the full potential by seamlessly connecting the two.

At the same time, laptop accessories such as the keyboard, camera, microphone and mouse can now be used as peripherals of your smartphone, providing a more convenient user experience. The laptop is then able to share more advanced office applications with your phone to uncover a brand new office experience that includes your phone, for a much more secure and convenient office environment.

As a pioneer in smart device innovation, Huawei applies its technological expertise on its HUAWEI MateBook X Pro to deliver the best user experience. First-in-industry technologies like the Fingerprint Power Button and recessed camera provide a convenient, one-of-a-kind experience. The former lets users quickly authenticate their identity on power up, and the latter protects user privacy while maximising the display area.

Pricing and availability

As the pioneering product of a brand known for pushing the boundaries of technology innovation, the MateBook X Pro has to be experienced to be believed. The device will be available at Huawei Store (Online), Vodacom, Incredible Connection, Takealot a recommended retail price of R34,999.