Huawei Mobile Services launches Africa’s first developer lab: DIGIX Lab

JOHANNESBURG, 21 September 2021 - Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) today announced the opening of their DIGIX Lab in Johannesburg, South Africa, the first of its kind in Africa and only one of 7 in the World. The Huawei Developer Hub, the “DIGIX Lab” will serve as an innovation and development hub for mobile App developers in the Africa region.

The DIGIX Lab will provide a space for local developers to connect with the full range of HMS developer resources, experiencing its entire ecosystem from end to end. This ranges from augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to artificial intelligence (AI), HMS Core integration kits and other open technological capabilities. The DIGIX Lab operates under the ‘1+8+N’ Seamless AI Life strategy, which is when the smartphone serves as One (1) centre, and HUAWEI’s ecosystem partners connect across Eight (8) supporting HUAWEI devices to create a fully connected Internet of Things (IoT) environment consisting of Endless (N) services. This is according to Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services for Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group, who was speaking at the launch of the lab at the Huawei Office Park in Woodmead, Sandton.

“This next generation hub is divided into three main zones where developers, partners and tech enthusiasts can connect, communicate and collaborate within the community,” he says. “The Experience zone is where visitors to the Lab can experience the 1+8+N all-scenario ecosystem. This zone will house the latest Huawei devices including tablets, laptops, and wearables. “Engage is our collaboration zone, which will also empower training sessions, workshops and industry and networking events. DIGIX Lab visitors will also be encouraged to book this space to host events to deep dive into mobile App development in the region. And the third zone is called the Enable zone, which is where our meeting rooms play home to developers who are facing challenges with their dev work and require hands-on support from Huawei engineers or business leaders. The Enable zone will also house debug terminals to support developers with resource requirements.” The DIGIX Lab project consists of seven labs across the globe, deployed in Singapore, Dusseldorf in Germany, Moscow in Russia, Dubai in the UAE, Mexico City in Mexico, Dublin in Ireland and now Johannesburg in South Africa, said Xiao. The purpose of the DIGIX Labs is simple, but very powerful – to realise continued growth and investment on the continents they serve.

“With our new lab, we aim to empower developers in Africa to build a digital future. It will serve as an innovation hub for mobile App developers in the Region to drive idea exchange, business growth and collaboration,” he adds. Equipped with all this technology, the DIGIX Lab not only offers a physical space for developers to connect and experience the full range of HMS developer resources, it can also be accessed online, allowing developers across the Region to make use of the resources virtually. This is not a first in the developer space for HMS. In reality, the company has been zoned in on developers in the region for some time.