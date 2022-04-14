HUAWEI Music delivers soundtracks to your life

Music forms part of what defines us as people. Whether it’s congregating around the braai, going to the soccer, hanging out with friends, or just spending time alone chilling, we all love to play music and enjoy the tunes that form the soundtrack of our lives. Thanks to HUAWEI Music, you can now find even more songs to dance, love, vibe, chill or study to.

Using the HUAWEI Music app, you can easily stream songs, album, and artists across a vast catalogue of music. Whether it’s the best of African talent or multinational superstars, HUAWEI Music has got something for every taste. There’s also the brilliantly curated playlists you can subscribe to that are guaranteed to suit your every mood. It doesn’t matter whether you’re studying, baking, driving, in the shower, or at the gym, with HUAWEI Music, you can explore music categorised by genre, ranging from Mandopop to R&B. Here are some great playlists to get you started: ‘Number Ones’ – A global hit selection

Going further afield to cover the global number ones, this playlist has everything from Harry Styles’ ‘As it Was’ to Adele’s ‘Easy on Me.’ Oh yes, and the Beeb’s ‘Ghost’ and Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ are also included to cover all your bases. Keep abreast of all the latest hits on HUAWEI Music’s ‘Number Ones’ playlist. ‘Alternative Tunes’ – Something a bit different If your musical taste is a bit more eclectic, check out ‘Alternative Tunes.’ ‘Watercolor Eyes’ from Lana Del Rey sets the scene perfectly. Or perhaps you prefer Avril Lavigne and ‘Love Sux.’ Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons, and Arctic Monkeys are just a few of the talents featured here.

‘Africa Replay’ – top national and international charts As the name suggests, here you get to listen to all your favourite African classics to warm up your body during the fast-approaching chilly days. Sha Sha’s ‘Woza,’ Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ and Aubrey Qwana’s ‘Molo’ are a few of these well-known tunes that remind you just how good music from across our continent can be. ‘Rock Legends’ – A classic rock wrap

For a beast of a different nature, tune in to the ‘Rock Legends’ playlist. The classic ‘Edge of Seventeen’ by Stevie Nicks is sure to entertain together with the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath and Scorpions to add even more colour. No wonder this is one of the most popular playlists on HUAWEI Music, as it gives you something of everything across the rock genre. ‘Maskandi Rhythm’ – A Zulu folk music collective Changing the tune, quite literally, is ‘Maskandi Rhythm.’ This evolving Zulu folk music is increasing in popularity among young and old alike. Whether you want to listen to ‘Ikhondolo’ from Amavizitha or ‘Jimbosi’ by Thokozani Langa, this playlist keeps on growing.

‘Naija Hits’ – The latest and greatest tunes from Nigeria Let’s start with a selection of the latest Nigerian hits that range from Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ all the way through to Tiwa Savage’s ‘Somebody’s Son’. Covering the range of popular musical styles, across this country, this playlist perfectly sets the scene of what the HUAWEI Music experience has in store for you. ‘Kenyan Hits’ – What’s pumping in Kenya right now