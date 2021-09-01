HUAWEI nova 8 is more than just a stunning camera phone!

Yes, the buzz about it is surreal and much deserved. This most stunning camera phone comes with a 64MP AI Quad camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a 90Hz curved OLED display and Super Device and EMUI 12 cool and futuristic features. So whether you like recording videos, snapping photos, watching your favourite show or playing your favourite game the HUAWEI nova 8 is the right phone and here is exactly why. First of all, the HUAWEI nova 8 is a jaw-dropper! This smartphone comes in a stunning Blush Gold colour that is sure to capture all attention. This smartphone blends technology with stunning aesthetics. At both the front and back, the HUAWEI nova 8 uses a curved glass design, while retaining the physical buttons on the side for functionality and aesthetics. Moreover, the curved edges from the front and back fit perfectly into the metal mid-frame, making it feel smooth and sleek on your palm.

To meet the more diverse needs for photography and videography, the HUAWEI nova 8 is equipped with 64MP AI Quad Camera system. This includes a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. These cameras work together to deliver stunning images and videos in all scenarios, no matter how bright or how dark the environment may be. The Main Camera and Ultra Wide Angle Camera on the back of the HUAWEI nova 8 work together to enable Dual-View Video. One is in charge of capturing the whole picture, and the other is used for close-up shots, adding a playful touch to your videos. When it comes to capturing your own personal moments, selfies with your friends are bound to play a part in it. The HUAWEI nova 8 32MP High-res Front Camera makes you and your friends look stunning in every selfie. It also supports the Super Night Selfie Mode that automatically enhances facial conditions and improve background details. In addition, the powerful built-in AI algorithm intelligently removes flares from glasses, making you look fabulous even at night.

Be it for gaming, watching videos, browsing the Internet, or viewing pictures in the gallery, all you need is a high-quality display to bring out the best. The HUAWEI nova 8 features a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen, together with the AI-supported Mistouch prevention and TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort features, delivering a vivid and buttery-smooth viewing experience in every way. Additionally, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the display updates 90 frames per second and responds swiftly when scrolling. You can smoothly scroll through pages to read any type of content, as well as catch up with followers’ comments faster. Besides enabling great fluidity, a refresh rate of 90Hz gives you lower touch control latency, making every touch more responsive and accurate, giving you a competitive edge in gaming. This phone also comes loaded with cool and futuristic Super Device and EMUI 12 features that you will sure love this season. Huawei’s innovative All-scenario AI Life technology provides you with enhanced connectivity options and more ways to stay connected with the world. It will also help you enjoy a more convenient, efficient and secure experience. This way, not only will you have more time to spend with friends and family, you will be able to accomplish more of your goals.

Under Multi-screen Collaboration 1 , the HUAWEI nova 8 can be connected with a PC to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, you get the chance to open up to 3 windows on your PC and you can also access files on your mobile using your PC, while the smartphone can function as your PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management and sharing breezy. The Main Camera and Ultra Wide Angle Camera on the back of the HUAWEI nova 8 work together to enable Dual-View Video. There is also Floating Windows. With this simple trick, you can now multi-task even more efficiently. For example, when reading news, emails or watching videos, you can reply to direct messages via the Floating Window without having to exit your current app. Simply click on the banner notification and reply to the message instantly in the Floating Window that pops up. You can also open a second Floating Window or stack tasks in a Quick Balls in the sidebar to bring them back up at any time.

The HUAWEI nova 8 runs on EMUI 12, which offers a smart and seamless experience. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on HUAWEI nova 8, where you there is loads of high-quality apps to download. Whether you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone that looks stylish, or a smartphone that can take amazing photos in any scenario, or one with supercharging speeds, or if you simply want to enjoy cool and futuristic features never seen on a mid-ranger before then the HUAWEI nova 8 is your go to option. Special deal