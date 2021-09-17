HUAWEI nova Y60 : enjoy the new entry-level smarphones at a more affordable price

HUAWEI nova Y60, is a new member that diversifies the HUAWEI nova family. The HUAWEI nova Y Series is designed to let more consumers enjoy the profound user experience of Huawei products at a more accessible price. With a 6.6" HUAWEI FullView Display, the new the HUAWEI nova Y60 series gives users an immersive multimedia experience, whilst its large 5,000mAh battery allows users to browse through their phone throughout the day. Coated with a simple yet trendy hood, the HUAWEI nova Y60 is available in two classic colourways – Crush Green and Midnight Black

An immersive 6.6 “ HUAWEI FullView Display Designed to deliver a broader and clearer visual experience, the new nova smartphone comes with a 6.6" HUAWEI FullView Display that is surrounded by ultra slim bezels. The HD+ screen panel can render vibrant colours and fine details for videos, games and other content, allowing you to immersive themselves in high-quality visuals. It also includes an Eye Comfort mode that filters out harmful blue light to relieve eye fatigue for users. Riding on the HUAWEI SuperSound technology, the smartphone also provides an impressive volume range of up to 86dB on speaker as well as excellent sound quality, maximising the audio-visual enjoyment in one go.

The new nova smartphone comes with a 6.6" HUAWEI FullView Display Long-lasting battery life powered by a 5000mAh large cell HUAWEI nova Y60 offers an even longer battery life that lasts the whole day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms. From a day at school to weekend getaway, the new smartphone lets users spend more time on the things they enjoy.

Coupled with the Ultra Power Saving mode, the smartphone can last longer even when the battery level is low, banishing low battery anxiety for all. Capture anything with the stylish Triple AI Camera Equipped with a solid AI Triple Camera, the HUAWEI nova Y60 lets users capture clearer photos of everyday moments with ease. The 13MP Main Camera has an f/1.8 large aperture that captures more light for creating high-res images. Even at night or in low light conditions, the built-in noise reduction algorithms make photos look bright and clear. The 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows users to include more people in a group photo, while the Depth Camera creates a blurred background effect to make the subject stand out.

The 8MP front camera and built-in AI Beauty algorithm offers customised beautifying effects, making the HUAWEI nova Y60 a great selfie tool for users to express themselves. 4GB+64GB Large Storage The HUAWEI nova Y60 adopts an octa-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 to ensure efficient and powerful performance. In addition, its internal storage capacity of 64GB provides users with more space. Using MicroSD cards, users can also enjoy a larger storage capacity of up to 512GB.