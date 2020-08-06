Huawei P40 Lite 5G ready to trailblaze

It’s been just over two months since 5G was introduced to South Africa, Although other parts of the world have had it for a little bit longer, the South African mobile space has quickly jumped on the 5G bandwagon with Huawei blazing ahead with the 5G enabled P40 lite 5G.

The fifth generation of high speed phone networks has shown to be penetrating the market at a high rate with big brands such as MTN, Rain, Vodacom joining in and now Huawei pushing to the fore with 5G enabled phones.

One could say the end is near for 4G as South Africa looks at embarking on a 5G journey and Huawei P40 is in the forefront to deliver the experience with what they say it is the first mid-range 5G phone with new super high resolution camera powered by super powerful 5G chipset.

The starting price of R9 499, affords you a chance to experience the game-changing 5G era ahead of the crowd. The market price is also cost effective as more South Africans look to get more bang for their buck. This also includes FREE 15GB Cloud storage for 12 months as well as Huawei Video 3 months FilmBox access valid till 31st December 2020 which makes it excellent value for money. .

Not only is this a great buy but it also provides an amazing experience, with pure 5G or Dual SIM 5G + 4G. It also allows other technologies to thrive such as smart gadgets, banking apps, online gaming apps and not too mention the sheer volume of social media apps we use on a daily basis. The 5G connection coupled with the 64 MP AI Quad-Camera System will have you sharing your latest Tik Tok or even starting a new Youtube channel in no time. Gone are the days when we look for the nearest and strongest wifi signal to do video calls. With the blazing fast 5G, and with more people adapting to working from home, you will find the ability to work from the device in your pocket easier than using the one on your desk.