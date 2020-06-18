HUAWEI P40 lite: Video conferencing from phones done right

The coronavirus lockdown has completely changed the way we do things. 'Hanging out' has changed to Google Hangouts sessions and meetings have turned to video conferencing. Not to mention our idea of a 'fun night out' now means online games with friends via Zoom. With the Huawei P40, video conference calls and the occasional 'fun night out' have become a whole lot easier and better. Look better on video calls



The HUAWEI P40 lite supports MEETime, a revolutionary 1080p video calling feature, that delivers vastly improved image quality. You would be forgiven to think that improved image quality means more data usage but that is not the case. The feature uses significantly less Internet data usage than its competitors. In low light environments, MEETime can enhance the clarity and brightness for the video call. This means the fun night out has just become much more fun without the bad lighting ruining the evening. Improved user experience

The EMUI10 boasts a brand new UI design, including background in Morandi colours which seem gentle, warm and premium. This makes it so much easier on the user's eye. The understated blurry effects create feelings of calmness and tranquillity.

Under different scenarios, the colour scheme can adapt the colours to the optimal contrast range. Whether under normal mode or dark mode, it displays clear and nice content, ensuring a comfortable reading experience.

And don't we all just love dark mode. The dark mode displays dark and gentle surfaces across the UI to keeps users’ eyes from bright light. Instead of simply inverting colours, everything from background filling, text and icons, has been adjusted for contrast and colour scale based on ergonomics to deliver a more comfortable user experience.

Voice recorder notepad with one-click sharing

We all know the struggle of taking notes and sharing them while on video call. Well, the struggle ends here. The Voice recorder notepad supports voice recording so users can take notes without typing with hands.

Users can also insert audio, images and text into the notes, and share them with just one tap.

