HUAWEI Watch 3 series now available in SA

HUAWEI WATCH 3 and HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is now available in South Africa, two stunning smartwatches that are set to bring consumers convenient and smart life experiences underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and an all-scenario interconnectivity. Premium design with a classy feel

A watch can often represent the wearer’s taste or fashion sense. The 3D curved glass allows HUAWEI WATCH 3 to offer a clear and vibrant display. After 15,000 seconds of precise polishing and AF nano vacuum coating, it offers a smooth and round design which is scratch and fingerprint-resistant, reaching a new level of visual and touch experience. The watch body is made of 316L stainless steel that underwent a cold forging and PVD coating process, capable of resisting daily small abrasions and sweat corrosion. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that guarantees durability. The Pro variant is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment. This time, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series launched a total of three new variants. HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is available in classic edition, equipped with a leather strap in brown. HUAWEI WATCH 3 comes with an active edition, equipped with a fluoroelastomer strap with multiple colourways and water and sweat resistance can adapt to different scenarios. They are not only for attending dinner parties, but also for exercising in the gym. It is the best choice for trendy people with an active lifestyle. The new minimalist fluoroelastomer strap has excellent texture which is skin-friendly, anti-allergic, comfortable, and soft, and durable.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series Smartphone-like experience with eSIM + Long Battery Life

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro supports a standalone communication system. You can stay connected even when you are out for outdoor activities or in times when you find it inconvenient to carry your phone. By simply activating the eSIM service on your smartphone, you can have the same phone number on your HUAWEI WATCH 3, enjoying the same data and voice tariff plans as on your smartphones. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro also supports MeeTime. If you happen to be at home and there is a smart screen, you can transfer the MeeTime call to the smart screen through the smartwatch, making the call experience more convenient. After eSIM is activated, you can make and receive MeeTime audio calls without you smartphone in hand. HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series feature ultra-long battery life, supporting up-to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides up-to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode. Longer battery life ensures that users can wear it all day, use it continuously, and use it all the time even during sleep. Whether users are wearing it for workouts, meetings, or sleeping, HUAWEI WATCH 3 is always connected and offers support. Stay up-to-date on your health

These new smartwatches from Huawei come with skin temperature detection, fall detection and SOS alert. Together with health monitoring features such as heart rate, 24-hours SpO2 monitoring, sleep and pressure, the smartwatch series’ comprehensive feature set allows you to stay up-to-date on your health condition. Super Device Smart Experience Thanks to its Super Device capabilities providing a truly intelligent experience across all types of scenarios, HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users can connect directly from the convenience of their smartwatches to several smart applications.

Now available to download from AppGallery on HUAWEI WATCH 3 series, Petal Maps provides convenient navigation directly in the smartwatch, making it more accessible than ever for users who are walking or cycling to easily access directions by taking a glance at their wrist. 100+ workout modes to cater to all types of users The HUAWEI WATCH 3 offers upgraded sports monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 17 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts and 7 indoor workouts. No matter what sports you are interested in, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 is ready to take the challenge with you.