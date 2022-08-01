Huawei has today announced the launch of the Huawei nova Y70, its latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery, 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge, a stunning display and a great set of cameras. The best part is that the Huawei nova Y70 lets you have all these features for an attractive price. A reliable battery for uninterrupted performance

The Huawei nova Y70 comes with a large 6000mAh battery that can power the phone for 3 days on a single full charge. Moreover, the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge allows for fast and reliable charging. As a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback on a ten-minute charge. Huawei's launches latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life – the Huawei nova Y70 A captivating 6.75-inch Huawei FullView Display The large 6.75-inch Huawei FullView Display on the Huawei nova Y70 is great for displaying content in its full glory. The high screen to body ratio of 90.26% takes the visual experience up a notch. The FullView Display makes everything captivating and helps you focus on the content. Moreover, the design of the display itself is sleek and simple, with a narrow notch, to make the most of your mobile screen.

Exceptional camera quality The cameras on the Huawei nova Y70 enable you to take exceptional pictures for your social media platforms. The AI Triple Camera on the phone is equipped with a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Main Camera brings in more light when taking pictures, which results in better quality photos. You can also fit in more content into the frame, so that you can easily incorporate your entire group of friends or a wide landscape in a single shot. The Depth Camera helps create the bokeh effect, which blurs the background to keep the focus on the subject of the photo.

Huawei's self-developed AI Beauty algorithm can apply a natural beautifying effect to your selfies. The algorithm tailors the 3D beautification effect according to your age and gender, to make your skin look flawless. It also helps improve the quality of the photo by sharpening the image and reducing digital noise. All of these features allow you to produce pictures of yourself, those around you and your adventures. Access essential apps The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery, is available on the Huawei nova Y70, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps. You can find apps that you can use in your daily life, such as banking, games, news, online shopping, video streaming, including all the social media networking apps

