The Innovator Trust’s ground-breaking Women In Tech (WIT) Experience event has once again shone the spotlight on trailblazers whose impact will reverberate for years to come, while turning the attention to the women lining up to shape the future of tech on the African continent. A leading advocate for tech entrepreneurship and ICT Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), Innovator Trust’s WIT Experience at Vodacom World in Johannesburg celebrated the remarkable achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions and demonstrated innovation, resilience, and exceptional growth in the tech industry.

The highlight of the event was Innovator Trust proudly announcing the distinguished winners of the prestigious 2023 Women in Tech Awards. A spectacular, jam-packed programme led by broadcasters Azania Mosaka, Leanne Manas and Zuraida Jardine showcased the exceptional accomplishments of the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Award recipients. Tashline Jooste, Chief Executive Officer of Innovator Trust, emphasized the transformative power of technology in Africa and the pivotal role women play in driving this change. Her commitment to impactful small business development and empowering entrepreneurs has been a driving force behind the success of Innovator Trust.

Awards Galore: Recognizing top achievers The heart of the event was the acknowledgment of outstanding women who have made remarkable strides in the tech landscape. From the Supplier Development Top Female Achiever Highest Percentage Growth to the Enterprise Development Female Pinnacle Award, the ceremony recognized women entrepreneurs who have not only demonstrated excellence but have also paved the way for others in the industry. Quarterly excellence and employment creation

Innovator Trust also shone a spotlight on quarterly excellence, applauding Unathi Nuku for her exceptional achievements in Quarter 1 of 2023. Additionally, Temo Digital’s Wahseema and Nicole Miller received the top Enterprise Development Top Female Employment Creator award. Youth Entrepreneurship Program: Nurturing future leaders The event also celebrated the young talents nurtured through the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP). Bongeka Ntshangase emerged as the Top Female Achiever in the YEP, showcasing the promising future of tech entrepreneurship in South Africa.

Pinnacle Awards: Recognising exceptional leadership The prestigious Pinnacle Awards, presented in collaboration with Vodacom, crowned Lilian Kistan of Tekwecomm from KZN and Joburg’s own Katlego Malatji of ProjectONE Engineering as the Supplier Development and Enterprise Development Female Pinnacle Award recipients, respectively. These awards symbolize exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to creating positive change in the tech sector. Thabile Makhoba of Makhoba Professional Services, Wahseema Miller and Nicole Miller of Temo Digital, Unathi Nuku of New Era IT, Katlego Malatji of Project ONE Engineering, Bongeka Ntshangase, Lilian Kistan of Tekwecomm – were names which echoed through the venue as they stood out among the impressive pool of nominees.

The attention then turned to the future, with the announcement of the 2024 cohort of SMMEs joining the prestigious Innovator Trust iTap Accelerator program, which added a forward-looking dimension to the celebration. These SMMEs, carefully selected for their potential for rapid growth, represent the next wave of innovators set to make their mark in the tech industry. Full list of Women in Tech 2023 winners

Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Top Female Achiever Highest Percentage Growth 2022/23 THABILE MAKHOBA, MAKHOBA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Top Female Achiever Highest Percentage Growth 2022/23

1st Place - WAHSEEMA MILLER & NICOLE MILLER, TEMO DIGITAL 2nd Place - NOMPHOMELELO MAHLANGU, SYNERGY TRADING & PROJECTS 3rd Place - LESLEN ASH & MARYSE MONMARCHE, iTECHNOLOGY AFRICA

Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Quarter 1 2023 1st Place - UNATHI NUKU, NEW ERA IT 2nd Place - JOANNE MADAVHA, DIAMONDS FOR AFRICA CONSULTING

3rd Place - LEIGH DESAI, INNATIV STUDIO Enterprise Development Top Female Employment Creator 2022/23 WAHSEEMA MILLER & NICOLE MILLER, TEMO DIGITAL

Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever YTD Turnover 2022/23 Winner WAHSEEMA MILLER & NICOLE MILLER, TEMO DIGITAL Youth Entrepreneurship Programme Top Female Achiever 2023

BONGEKA NTSHANGASE Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Female Pinnacle Award 2022/23 Winner LILIAN KISTAN, TEKWECOMM