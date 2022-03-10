Just when you thought smartwatches couldn’t get any better, along comes the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series

International technology giant Huawei will soon be unveiling its latest range of smartwatches, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series. Boasting comprehensive upgrades and innovative new features, the Huawei Watch GT 3 series expands on Huawei’s already impressive range of Huawei Watch GT smartwatches, and cements its position as a world leader in wearable technology.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner Powered by Huawei’s proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS 2.1., the Huawei Watch than any of its predecessors. In addition to their stylish appearance and new interface design, the smartwatches in this range feature accurate health and fitness monitoring with Huawei TruSeenTM 5.0+, 14 days of battery life and an intelligent dynamic adjustment plan. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series comes in three primary styles:

The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm for men;

The Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm for women; and

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner, Huawei’s first watch solely aimed at runners. While theHuawei Watch GT 46mm and 42mm smartwatches are as powerful and versatile as a smartphone, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner has been specifically designed to meet the needs of runners. It features a lightweight design and professional running ability assessment and suggestions, together with a rich hardware and software ecosystem that offers an enhanced experience for runners. Huawei Watch GT 3 Classic

All Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatches feature breakthroughs in health monitoring and scientific training, with Huawei TruSeenTM 5.0+ providing vast improvements in heart rate monitoring technology. This remarkable innovation keeps track of your heart rate perfectly, even in fast-changing scenarios such as sprinting, swimming and skipping. The Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatches also provide continuous, real-time and accurate SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring for a comprehensive health management experience. Designed as a personal trainer on your wrist, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series records and analyses your workout data, intelligently identifying the basic, lifting, consolidation and reduction periods of your sessions. The smartwatches in this range are also capable of adjusting the training intensity according to your athletic ability and fitness goals. Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner

