Lenovo unveils ThinkSmart One – world’s first Windows-based all-in-one collaboration bar

The Lenovo ThinkSmart One Collaboration bar extends Lenovo’s video conferencing and collaboration platforms that play a critical role in helping employee productivity and engagement.
Designed for small to medium meeting rooms or dedicated home office spaces, ThinkSmart One all-in-one (AIO) bar is the world’s first running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise AIO bar that features an eight microphone array with echo and noise cancellation, 15-Watt stereo speakers and an integrated high-resolution camera with a wide field of view. These features result in ThinkSmart One offering an exceptional audio-visual experience.
ThinkSmart One summary:
- Exceptional and flexible experience from an all-in-one device that includes audio-visuals and compute built into the bar, a wall mount option, and an easy-to-use separate touch screen controller.
- Innovative and scalable through multiple input and output ports including HDMI and USB, as well as 2 x RJ45, one of which features Power over Ethernet (PoE) for more adaptability.
- Immersive audio-visuals that feature eight microphones with 180-degree coverage, an FHD camera with 100-degree horizontal field-of-view, and stereo speakers with a usable range in excess of eight meters.
- Easy to manage through the included controller, or remotely managed through ThinkSmart Manager.
“ThinkSmart One delivers the kind of smart collaboration that fuels innovation through technology that’s ubiquitous, equitable and seamless,” says Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo.
About Kathea
Kathea proudly represents some of the top brands in the communication, collaboration, audio visual and workspace technology arenas, and distributes to more than 700 partners throughout sub-Saharan Africa.