Lenovo unveils ThinkSmart One – world’s first Windows-based all-in-one collaboration bar

The Lenovo ThinkSmart One Collaboration bar extends Lenovo’s video conferencing and collaboration platforms that play a critical role in helping employee productivity and engagement.

Designed for small to medium meeting rooms or dedicated home office spaces, ThinkSmart One all-in-one (AIO) bar is the world’s first running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise AIO bar that features an eight microphone array with echo and noise cancellation, 15-Watt stereo speakers and an integrated high-resolution camera with a wide field of view. These features result in ThinkSmart One offering an exceptional audio-visual experience.