Make the most of the HUAWEI Band 6 this Father’s Day

The new HUAWEI Band 6 takes health and fitness tracking to the next level with advanced features that are normally only seen on smartphones, making if far more than just a band. And it’s stylish and fashionable too. So, whether you are trying to keep an eye on your energy intake or monitor your workouts to build strength, the HUAWEI Band 6 has got you covered. Let’s find out more about how this innovative wearable is the ideal health partner for the dad in your life.

One of the ways the HUAWEI Band 6 helps you track your health is with its all-day automatic SpO2 monitoring technology, which keeps track of the oxygen levels in your blood so you can get important feedback on your respiratory system. While working out, dad will also want to keep an eye on his heart rate. If it’s getting a little too high during a workout, then that is a potential sign to go into cool down mode. With the HUAWEI Band 6 you get continuous heart rate monitoring via HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 technology. It gives you feedback and real-time notifications if your heart rate drops too low or gets too high for more than 10 minutes. So, if dad has been sitting on the couch for a little too long then the smart wearable will alert him to get up for a little exercise. With the HUAWEI Band 6, dad has a stylishly designed wearable that has a large and vivid 1.47-inch AMOLED bezel-less display. Getting too little sleep over an extended period can negatively impact our health and wellbeing, but it’s a problem that can be easily overlooked. With the HUAWEI Band 6 that is no longer an issue, as the device keeps track of your sleep patterns while also providing data and feedback on how you have been sleeping.

This is done with HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, which monitors sleep quality while providing real-time heart rate and breathing tracking during sleep, as well as big data analytics. Your dad can even monitor his stress levels through HUAWEI TruRelax,TM which provides round-the-clock pressure monitoring to ensure he is always in a healthy state of mind. Wearable technologies are only useful if they are worn regularly. Bulky devices are difficult to use and as such are not a popular choice when hitting the gym. With the HUAWEI Band 6, dad has a stylishly designed wearable that has a large and vivid 1.47-inch AMOLED bezel-less display, making reading alerts and notifications a breeze. Want to check your time on the elliptical or whether you beat your previous time on the treadmill? No problem; the HUAWEI Band 6 lets your dad see his progress clearly.

When it comes to workouts, there are so many options available on the HUAWEI Band 6 that you will always be able to keep things fresh and as a result stay motivated to hit your fitness goals. The HUAWEI Band 6 provides up to 96 pre-installed workout modes. In addition, there are also other features such as intelligent identification of unfamiliar numbers, incoming calls, message reminders, alarm setting and remote camera shutter for effortless quick snaps. But what good is all this exciting technology and features if you must constantly recharge the device? Well don’t worry, with the HUAWEI Band 6’s high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, charge it once and it will last you for two weeks of uninterrupted use. With so much to offer, let the HUAWEI Band 6 become your dad’s ideal training partner and health assistant this Father’s Day and beyond.