Meet the new ROG Strix SCAR 18.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce the new ROG Strix SCAR 18. A brand-new design comes to the Strix SCAR 18. When combined with ROG’s Nebula display and an updated Intelligent Cooling thermal solution, this powerhouse laptop is prepared to power victories among esports pros and gaming enthusiasts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Did someone say performance? As ROG’s best-performing laptop, the Scar is powered by the latest chips from Intel® and NVIDIA®. The Strix SCAR 18 features up to an Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, alongside up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU capable of up to 175 watts, for a total system power of 240 W (with Dynamic Boost and Manual performance modes). A MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in, and better battery life when untethered, with no manual intervention needed. Keeping cool

The redesigned 18-inch Strix laptop allows for an all-new Intelligent Cooling suite, featuring ROG’s Tri-Fan Technology first introduced on the 2022 Flow X16. In addition, we’ve taken the full width heatsink from the Flow X16 and enlarged it for the 2023 Strix SCAR 18. This larger heatsink increases surface area for heat dissipation by up to 92.23% compared with 2022 models. Paired with our new full-surround vents, this ensures next-level airflow for the powerful components inside. Combined with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU with 7 heat pipes, ROG's new solution allows for higher-than-ever TGPs for this year’s next-gen CPUs and GPUs. Eye-popping displays 2023’s new 18-inch Strix machine doesn’t just feature a more extensive, 16:10 panel. It’s also fitted with ROG’s groundbreaking Nebula display, ensuring a fast, bright, vivid image that surpasses typical gaming laptops for a truly immersive experience. Nebula displays require high refresh rates with a response time of 3ms or less, at least 500 nits of brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, so users don’t have to wade through spec pages to know their display is top-notch. The Scar 18 is equipped with up to a QHD 240 Hz display.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meet the new ROG Strix SCAR 18. Designed to win The Strix Scar was developed for gamers that demand the absolute best in portable performance, alongside showstopping design with endless customisation. Armoury Crate’s performance modes allow users to pick from silent, low-powered computing to turbo-charged gaming, or tweak voltage and fans manually for a completely fine-tuned experience. Plenty of RGB lighting adorns the chassis of the Strix machine, including an all-new full-width light bar along the vents on the back. With Aura Sync, users can keep their laptop’s lighting coordinated with their peripherals, or even design their complex lighting effects with Aura Creator.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spacious keyboard layouts make for more comfortable gaming, alongside customisable hotkeys that control volume, microphone, or toggle performance modes for on-the-fly gaming. A larger glass touchpad gives more precision, and the chassis’ anti-fingerprint coating ensures a clean look no matter how active a user’s lifestyle. A semi-translucent keyboard deck on the Strix SCAR pulls the sporty design together, along with a new customisable Armour Cap design that allows users to flex their style. Availability & Pricing The ROG Strix Scar 18 will be available from Evetech, Wootware, Takealot, Incredible Connection, and ASUS eShop. The Intel Core-i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 spec will retail for R87,999, while the GeForce RTX 4080 spec will retail for R79,999.

Specifications of the ROG Strix SCAR SCAR 18 (2023) Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor Graphics: Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB TGP 150 W (175 W with Dynamic Boost)

Operating System: Windows 11 Display: SCAR 18: Full HD (1920 x 1200) 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision®

QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone® Validated Memory: Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz Storage: Up to 2 x 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Keyboard: Backlit chiclet keyboard. Per key RGB with Aura Sync Audio: 4 x speakers, high-performance speaker support, Dolby Atmos®. Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth: Wi Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth® v5.2

I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1 x USB Type-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4, 1 x RJ-45 (LAN 2.5 Gbps), 1 x HDMI® 2.1, 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack, 1 x DC-in Battery: 90 Wh Dimensions: SCAR 18: 399 x 294 x 23.1 ~ 30.8 mm