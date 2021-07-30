Mobile video content viewing is on the rise
In a world where more and more content is exclusively created for mobile devices, video consumption on mobile phones has grown tremendously.
Whether its live-streaming the latest sport, catching up on your favourite series, or binging movies, it’s evident that viewing video content on the phone is a preference for many, especially the younger audience.
HUAWEI, always thinking ahead when it comes to innovation, has acted on this with the ever-evolving video content offered on HUAWEI Video.
Stream and chill
HUAWEI Video offers some free content as well as monthly subscription services to various content channels to users with a Huawei smartphone or tablet with EMUI 5.0 and above. Users can use HUAWEI Video to choose from diverse selections of TV series and shows, sport, documentaries and films, LIVE channels, and short videos. Weekly content updates take place, ensuring that there is always something new to watch. The HUAWEI Video+ channel is currently priced at R69 per month. For new users, there’s a 31-day free trial with amazing benefits such as VIP-exclusive videos, an ads-free experience, free voucher gifts, latest series that you can watch first, Dolby Atmos audio, and member privileges. Furthermore, users can also rent movies for 48 hours and use the service simultaneously on two devices, with or without a subscription. HUAWEI Video also offers customers live concerts from all over the world by musicians such Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Elton John, Bon Jovi only to mention a few.
Gems to explore on HUAWEI Video
The more you browse and explore HUAWEI Video, the better it gets at recommending tailored video content that you will love. HUAWEI Video brings you the best and most varied selection of local and international content that is also continuously updated. Herewith some great content to watch:
- How ‘Luca’ teaches us to let go
- Enjoy some much-needed family time by renting
- If you grew up playing video games like Sonic the Hedgehog, then you’ll enjoy the newest
- If you’re looking for an action packed movie then Bumblebee is a must see. During the Cybertron Civil War, Optimus Prime from the Transformers movie franchise sends Autobot scout B-127 to Earth to form a base where they can regroup. Later, the scout befriends a young woman named Charlie, who names him
- If you want to catch up on the latest entertainment news then the
With such stellar content offerings, HUAWEI Video is guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours on end. Download the App and more on HUAWEI AppGallery today.