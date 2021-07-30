Mobile video content viewing is on the rise

In a world where more and more content is exclusively created for mobile devices, video consumption on mobile phones has grown tremendously. Whether its live-streaming the latest sport, catching up on your favourite series, or binging movies, it’s evident that viewing video content on the phone is a preference for many, especially the younger audience.

HUAWEI, always thinking ahead when it comes to innovation, has acted on this with the ever-evolving video content offered on HUAWEI Video. Stream and chill HUAWEI Video offers some free content as well as monthly subscription services to various content channels to users with a Huawei smartphone or tablet with EMUI 5.0 and above. Users can use HUAWEI Video to choose from diverse selections of TV series and shows, sport, documentaries and films, LIVE channels, and short videos. Weekly content updates take place, ensuring that there is always something new to watch. The HUAWEI Video+ channel is currently priced at R69 per month. For new users, there’s a 31-day free trial with amazing benefits such as VIP-exclusive videos, an ads-free experience, free voucher gifts, latest series that you can watch first, Dolby Atmos audio, and member privileges. Furthermore, users can also rent movies for 48 hours and use the service simultaneously on two devices, with or without a subscription. HUAWEI Video also offers customers live concerts from all over the world by musicians such Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Elton John, Bon Jovi only to mention a few.