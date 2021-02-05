Personalised solutions for an intelligent, connected future

Service providers play a vital role in making the new frontier of intelligent computing possible. Behind these service providers are companies like MiRO, a leading value-added distributor of broadband wireless, Wi-Fi, networking, VoIP, SD-WAN, IoT, security and IP video solutions.

For the past 18 years MiRO has been empowering technology integrators, service providers and resellers to successfully connect both business and residential customers with their best-of-breed solutions. MiRO takes pride in distributing and supporting leading global brands such as Cambium Networks, Siklu, Grandstream, Ubiquiti Networks, MikroTik, RADWIN, Ring, Uniview, TP-Link, Tenda and many more.

With branches in the major urban centres of South Africa, combined with their growing distribution footprint in Sub-Saharan and East Africa, MiRO empowers it’s partners to deliver cutting-edge, scalable IP convergence solutions to their customers - when they need it, where they need it.

MiRO is consistently striving to remove barriers and make its products and services easily accessible. They are now open 6 days a week, and in early 2020, introduced their new online ecommerce store, miro.co.za, empowering their partners to access information and purchase online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Designed with convenience in mind, miro.co.za enables users to build their own quotes, view stock availability at all the branches, and use real-time order tracking to accurately plan inventory and installations. Their technical and sales team are also just a phone call or click away, and visits to one of their nation-wide branches are always welcome. Being a MiRO customer means being able to choose how you do business with them.