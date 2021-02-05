Personalised solutions for an intelligent, connected future
Service providers play a vital role in making the new frontier of intelligent computing possible. Behind these service providers are companies like MiRO, a leading value-added distributor of broadband wireless, Wi-Fi, networking, VoIP, SD-WAN, IoT, security and IP video solutions.
For the past 18 years MiRO has been empowering technology integrators, service providers and resellers to successfully connect both business and residential customers with their best-of-breed solutions. MiRO takes pride in distributing and supporting leading global brands such as Cambium Networks, Siklu, Grandstream, Ubiquiti Networks, MikroTik, RADWIN, Ring, Uniview, TP-Link, Tenda and many more.
With branches in the major urban centres of South Africa, combined with their growing distribution footprint in Sub-Saharan and East Africa, MiRO empowers it’s partners to deliver cutting-edge, scalable IP convergence solutions to their customers - when they need it, where they need it.
MiRO is consistently striving to remove barriers and make its products and services easily accessible. They are now open 6 days a week, and in early 2020, introduced their new online ecommerce store, miro.co.za, empowering their partners to access information and purchase online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Designed with convenience in mind, miro.co.za enables users to build their own quotes, view stock availability at all the branches, and use real-time order tracking to accurately plan inventory and installations. Their technical and sales team are also just a phone call or click away, and visits to one of their nation-wide branches are always welcome. Being a MiRO customer means being able to choose how you do business with them.
One of MiRO’s core values is to empower both clients and colleagues through sharing their knowledge. This led to the formation of MiRO Academy – a fresh approach to delivering top-notch IP convergence training. MiRO Academy is an online, subscription-based platform where individual and business users can register and access an ever-growing range of custom developed, online training courses.
From free webinars on product and technology developments, to Zero-to-Hero basic training on a range of data networking technologies, all the way through to internationally certified trainings, MiRO’s aim is to provide a stable platform where users can ensure that they stay ahead of the game through continuous learning. With this platform, as well as their instructor-led class room training, MiRO has equipped thousands of ICT professionals to embrace exciting new technologies.
