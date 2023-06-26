Samsung One UI 5.1 - your Galaxy S23 Series, your way

Samsung is driven by the idea that smartphone users should be able to do whatever they want with their mobile devices.

That is why the S23 Series - the pinnacle of Samsung smartphones - comes packed with One UI 5.1, to give users greater control, creativity, personalisation and convenience from their mobile device. It is an example of Samsung’s commitment to providing Galaxy users with the latest innovations as soon as possible. The camera is one of the star features of the Galaxy S23 smartphone and to complement this amazing feature, One UI 5.1 was optimised to bring new camera software features to the Series. There are advancements like a double optical image stabilisers; cinematic video recording with an enhanced 8K resolution and wider angles; object-based AI to differentiate finer details like glasses or facial hair; and 360-degree Audio Recording¹ that works with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for multi-dimensional sound. Users of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 trio of devices now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW² features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera App. Samsung Galaxy S23 users simply select “More” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their raw format.

The S23 Ultra camera – in particular is innovative because not only does it increase the resolution capabilities – from the S22 Ultra’s 108MP, it goes up to 200MP – but there is a deep integration between the camera resolution, AI adjustments and video optical image stabilisation. Additionally, enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster automatically improves deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details and making colour corrections even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo³. New navigation improvements also make it easier than ever to find photos within the Gallery app and create shared family albums⁴.

You can now imply tap a person’s face in a photo to conduct a search for more images while the Gallery app searches for faces of loved ones to recommend for family photo albums. Galaxy S23 owners can look forward to new features like Modes and Routines which makes it easy to create customised settings for different parts of life, like driving to and from work, managing meetings, tracking sleeping and exercising. For example, while you are in a meeting - your priority might be to mute notifications in order to stay focused and with just a few simple clicks the Modes and Routines settings on One UI 5.1 can be set to follow your meeting schedule so that notifications can be muted as soon as your meeting starts. This feature can also be used to automatically initiate routines for other environments such as the car or home to do things like setting the air conditioner to your favoured temperature, switch on the lights or start playing content from a desired streaming service app. In addition, the incredible One UI 5.1 also improves the Smart suggestions widget⁵ by adding the ability to recommend Spotify⁶ tracks and playlists based on your activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing. Enjoy more convenience and personalisation with One UI 5.1. You can now Immerse in a more personalised experience on the Galaxy S23 Series with lock screen customisations that can all be edited from one place, more colour and graphic options, new and upgraded widgets, more than 80 new emojis, 10 new animation effects and more.

Modes and Routines become more personalised with the ability to set wallpapers for each and improved Reminders help keep your to-do list customised and visible at a glance. You can now also answer phone calls simply by typing a message with Bixby Text Call, now available in English. To put you in control of your privacy - if you ever need to get your phone repaired, Maintenance Mode allows you to block access to personal information, such as your photos, messages or contacts until you get your device back. You can now have full visibility over who has access to your data and how it is being used with Galaxy S23 Series’ new and improved Security and Privacy Dashboard. Quickly see if your data is at risk and change individual settings to keep your data safe. Furthermore, this latest S23 Series now also comes with one of the fastest Snapdragon® 8 processor⁷ currently, next-level photography and video and an upgraded battery capability⁸ - making it the ultimate mobile gaming machine.

Disclaimers: 1 Terms & Conditions Apply. The feature will be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0 or above with LE Audio support, including Galaxy S23 Series. Installation of the latest software versions of Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds devices is required. To activate the feature, go to Samsung Camera app > tap Camera settings after selecting Video mode > tap Advanced video options > turn on 360 Audio Recording. 2 Expert RAW app is available on selective models including Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Fold4, S21 Ultra, Z Fold3, S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Z Fold2. Availability of functions may vary depending on the device model.

3 Object eraser has supported shadow and reflection eraser feature, and they become firstly available at Photo Remaster from One UI 5.1. 4 Samsung account-based family group required. 5 Smart suggestions availability may vary depending on region or device.