Samsung unleashes the wow factor with their new TV’s

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 2023 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, Samsung OLED and sound devices and monitors at its Unbox & Discover 2023 event, showcasing the latest innovations in premium viewing, gaming experiences, smart connectivity and sustainability initiatives. Under the tagline “More Wow than Ever,” Samsung’s 2023 lineup is set to impress consumers.

So far, Samsung has launched the flagship TV line-up in a couple of countries across the globe. Now, Samsung is ready to launch these TVs in the South African market as the company has just opened up early orders in the country. Consumers can early order the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs and get up to R15 000 in store vouchers, plus The Freestyle smart projector package which includes a carry case and a battery base, as well as Signature Service. This offer is redeemable in-store, may vary by participating models and is valid from 21 April to 04 June 2023 (T’s & C’s apply) . This year’s lineup focuses on enhancing the user experience by making complex technologies more intuitive and seamlessly integrated into people’s lives, while delivering impeccable picture and sound quality consumers expect from Samsung screens.

"At Samsung, we understand that technology should empower and enhance people's lives, not complicate them,” said Mike van Lier, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics. “By choosing Samsung, consumers can expect to experience an unparalleled level of wow factors, all while participating in eco-conscious practices for a sustainable future.” 1 – More choice with premium screens: Neo QLED 8K and Samsung OLED At Unbox & Discover 2023, Samsung unveiled products and features designed to deliver innovative 8K experiences. The QN900C sits at the top of Samsung’s premium Neo QLED 8K lineup and is a standout model in the premium TV category. With groundbreaking technologies like Auto HDR Remastering and 8K AI upscaling, the QN900C is impressing industry experts and reviewers alike.

From true-to-life picture quality to immersive audio, Samsung has once again set the bar high with its Neo QLED 8K. Samsung offers 85” & 75” QN900C Model on its Neo QLED 8K lineup, providing immaculate colour reproduction and life-like level of details in a scale that offers true cinematic experience. It offers upgraded sound with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0 to further envelope viewers in every single scene. Additionally, Samsung spoke to its efforts in expanding the 8K ecosystem by working closely with various partners, including the 8K Association. Together, Samsung is introducing more ways to enjoy native 8K content than ever before.

Samsung also highlighted its 2023 Samsung OLED lineup, which offers immaculate color accuracy through Neural Quantum Processor 4K’s perceptional color mapping – making Samsung OLED the “World’s First Pantone-Validated HDR OLED.” 2 In fact, Samsung OLED boasts true blacks and stunningly natural pictures with perfect contrast and color expression. The S95C features Samsung’s signature Infinity One design, and the LaserSlim design of the S90C model adds a touch of sophisticated metal finish.

2 – Putting Gaming at the forefront with Gaming TVs Premium screens, from Neo QLED 8K to OLED and beyond, not only bring video and photo content to life in ultra-high resolution but can also bring screen experiences like gaming to a whole new level. Gaming on a Neo QLED 8K provides a unique level of immersive gameplay, from the large screen to high-performance graphic cards that support 8K resolution at fast pace. 3 – Solutions for your tailor-made life: Five foundations of SmartThings

Samsung underscores its commitment to calm tech and innovation, providing consumers with the latest technologies that make life better. In particular, the company has introduced five core foundations of SmartThings, which aims to provide increased convenience when setting up their smart homes. Instant Connection

Automated Connection

Hub Everywhere

Expansive Compatibility

Security Understanding consumers have diverse technology ecosystems in their homes, Samsung helped form the Home Connectivity Alliance so all users’ favourite devices can work together regardless of brand. And in the name of true connectivity, Samsung is also paving the way for smarter homes with support for MATTER, an international IoT communication standard with more than 220 global companies involved.

Thanks to this collaborative mindset and these five foundations, users can build a network of connected devices that makes their home smarter and their lives easier. 4 – Putting people and planet at the centre: Everyday sustainability and Relumino Samsung is committed to delivering innovative calm tech and eco-conscious practices that make life easier and better for its users. At every stage of the product lifecycle, from product sourcing to production, distribution, use and recycling, Samsung puts sustainability first, utilizing various technologies to create sustainable products that contribute to building a healthier planet for future generations.

Samsung is leading the way with three innovative approaches to sustainability: Turning CO2 into recycled materials, using fewer materials, and upcycling products and packaging. Samsung’s 2023 TVs, monitors, and remote controls use recycled resin made of at least 50% recycled materials. In addition, Samsung has made significant efforts to ensure it is offering sustainable packaging from the box to all the wrapping inside. Samsung has also developed AI Energy Mode that helps users monitor energy consumption and usage patterns, putting them in control of themselves. AI Energy Mode feature even analyzes the content playing on the screen to reduce power consumption without distracting from the content. Samsung’s third generations SolarCell Remote uses fewer materials and is more compact. It is also free of licensing, allowing any manufacturer to join Samsung on the journey in making the world a more eco-conscious place.