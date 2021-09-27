Say Hello to the HUAWEI nova Y60: with long battery life for endless entertainment
Huawei recently launched the HUAWEI nova Y60 with a gorgeous large display and long lasting battery for an uninterrupted all-day entertainment – on the go!
Long battery life for endless entertainment
Are you one of those people who get turned off by low-battery notifications? HUAWEI nova Y60 offers an even longer battery life that lasts the whole day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms. From a day at school to weekend getaways, this smartphone lets you spend more time on the things you enjoy. Coupled with the Ultra Power Saving mode, the HUAWEI nova Y60 can last longer even when the battery level is low, banishing low battery anxiety once and for all!
Moreover, if posting good photos on your social media feeds is part of how you entertain yourself then you’d be glad to know that the HUAWEI nova Y60 comes with a Triple AI Camera. The Triple camera setup consists of a 13MP Main Camera that has an f/1.8 large aperture to capture more light for creating high-res images during the day or at night. The 5MP 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows you to include more people in a group photo, while the 2MP Depth Camera creates a blurred background effect to make the subject stand out. Additionally, the 8MP front camera and built-in AI Beauty algorithm offers customised beautifying effects, making the HUAWEI nova Y60 a great selfie tool for expressing yourself.
Also, if you are wondering how many movies, audio tracks etc. you can store on the HUAWEI nova Y60, wonder no more! Huawei’s latest entry-level smartphone comes with 4GB RAM for smooth processing in addition to 64GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 512GB with an external Micro SD Card.
Lastly, for a cool smartphone experience, the HUAWEI nova Y60 leverages Huawei’s mature smartphone technology and ecosystem to deliver a better mobile experience. The AppGallery is also available to offer wide-ranging high-quality apps.
The HUAWEI nova Y60 comes in two classic colourways – Crush Green and Midnight Black. If you are thinking about upgrading your smartphone but do not want to break the bank, do not miss out on the new HUAWEI nova Y60.
Immerse your senses in your entertainment
If you are going to be using your phone extensively during the day or night for your personal entertainment or just chilling out watching the latest episode of your favourite show; the larger the display the better the experience! The HUAWEI nova Y60comes with a large 6.6" HUAWEI FullView Display that is surrounded by ultra slim bezels. The HD+ screen panel can render vibrant colours and fine details for videos and other content, allowing you to immersive yourself in high-quality visuals. It also includes an Eye Comfort mode that filters out harmful blue light to relieve eye fatigue for users. Moreover, in terms of sound, the HUAWEI nova Y60 rides on the HUAWEI SuperSound technology, this smartphone also provides an impressive volume range on speaker as well as excellent sound quality, maximising the audio-visual enjoyment one go!
Pricing:
The HUAWEI nova Y60 will be on sale on the Huawei Store (Online) for R3 099 and get a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699.
The smartphone comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store and 50-days screen insurance. Also available from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.