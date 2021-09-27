Say Hello to the HUAWEI nova Y60: with long battery life for endless entertainment

Are you one of those people who get turned off by low-battery notifications? HUAWEI nova Y60 offers an even longer battery life that lasts the whole day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms. From a day at school to weekend getaways, this smartphone lets you spend more time on the things you enjoy. Coupled with the Ultra Power Saving mode, the HUAWEI nova Y60 can last longer even when the battery level is low, banishing low battery anxiety once and for all!

Moreover, if posting good photos on your social media feeds is part of how you entertain yourself then you’d be glad to know that the HUAWEI nova Y60 comes with a Triple AI Camera. The Triple camera setup consists of a 13MP Main Camera that has an f/1.8 large aperture to capture more light for creating high-res images during the day or at night. The 5MP 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows you to include more people in a group photo, while the 2MP Depth Camera creates a blurred background effect to make the subject stand out. Additionally, the 8MP front camera and built-in AI Beauty algorithm offers customised beautifying effects, making the HUAWEI nova Y60 a great selfie tool for expressing yourself.

Also, if you are wondering how many movies, audio tracks etc. you can store on the HUAWEI nova Y60, wonder no more! Huawei’s latest entry-level smartphone comes with 4GB RAM for smooth processing in addition to 64GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 512GB with an external Micro SD Card.