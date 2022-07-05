Shop online for all your office and school tech equipment at Loot

Whether you're studying or working from home, you can find everything that you need at Loot.co.za. Laptops and accessories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Dell’s Inspiron 3511 15.6" Core i3 Notebook, with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor options, stylish aesthetics and sustainable design offers essential features for everyday use. The expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps and a spacious touchpad makes it easier to navigate your way around. The Lenovo V15 15.6" Ryzen 5 Notebook is perfect for the office or home. Thanks to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics. It offers business-level security features, ample memory and storage, and plenty of ports to connect to wherever you are. Gamers - if you’re looking for a monitor, Dell’s SE2722H 27" FHD monitor featuring AMD FreeSync™, fast response time and 75Hz refresh rate is perfect for gaming.

Story continues below Advertisement

For home or office use, Dell’s S2421HN 24" FHD monitor is beautifully designed to easily fit into any space to suit your lifestyle. The Logitech Wireless keyboard and mouse combo pairs a full-size keyboard with a right-handed mouse. The keyboard comes with a comfortable, textured palm rest and spill resistant design in a glossy finish. The mouse has a low-battery indicator and a large scroll wheel for smooth precise tracking. The energy efficient design delivers a 4-year keyboard and 18-month mouse battery life. Logitech’s M235 Wireless Optical mouse makes mousing on more surfaces easier. Thanks to the Logitech Advanced Optical with 12 months of battery life, you don’t have to deal with the hassle of frequent battery changes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Printers Canon’s Pixma G3411 Multifunction 3-in-1 Colour Ink-jet Printer with Wi-Fi is a compact, refillable all-in-one printer with high yield inks (up to 12,000 pages from 2 black bottles or up to 7,000 pages using a set of colour bottles) for low-cost home or business printing from smart devices and the cloud. Compact and stylish, the Canon Pixma TR4540 Multifunction printer with Wi-Fi is ideal for home offices. This multifunctional printer can copy, scan and fax multiple page documents.

Story continues below Advertisement