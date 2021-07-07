Change how you see it all with a 2K Touch Screen, work all day with an 11 hour long battery life with fast charging and so much more. Laptops have become an essential daily tool for users especially with the advent of the work-from-home scenario. But more than that, a laptop should not just provide an all-in-one solution in completing daily tasks, but it should also bring intelligent collaboration features beneficial to the user.

Enter the HUAWEI MateBook 14, a new mid-range laptop that goes more than just design and performance. From the 2K Touch Screen FullView Display with multi-touch support, 11 hour long battery life with fast charging and Huawei Share, the HUAWEI MateBook 14 lets users work in a smarter, more efficient and powerful way. 2K Touch Screen FullView display that lets users do more Part of being productive is having a large screen, but there are limitations when portability is considered. With the HUAWEI MateBook 14, it set out to not only offer an expansive 14-inch display, but brings about the best display technologies to be included in a laptop.

The 2K Touch Screen display comes with a 2160x1440 resolution that also supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The screen supports an incredibly high brightness of 300 nits along with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 185 ppi (pixels per inch). More than the premium quality screen, the screen on the HUAWEI MateBook 14 features a DC dimming display that has achieved TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications to alleviate eye fatigue and protect the user’s eyesight. Lightweight laptops are often suitable for productivity tasks, and this is why the HUAWEI MateBook 14’s screen comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio that brings a larger vertical area unlike competitors that use a typical 16:10 screen. The expanded display allows users to view more when browsing websites, editing documents, or even see images in its full aspect ratio.

Stay productive with Huawei's newest mid-range laptop the HUAWEI MateBook 14 The HUAWEI MateBook 14’s high precision 10-point multitouch control also brings Huawei’s advanced smartphone technology into laptops that is more in line with users’ habits, such as Huawei’s proprietary three-finger swipe downwards for taking quick screenshots. Longer 11 hours battery life and fast charging support for efficient productivity Battery is another important factor when considering a laptop. Users often complain about the fact that despite the laptop that they have comes with the best specifications, the battery often lasts for just a few hours. The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is fitted with a 56Wh battery that gives the user up to 11 hours of continuous 1080p local video playback.

Weighing only 160g, the HUAWEI MateBook 14’s portable 65W USB Type-C AC adaptor supports fast charging and comes with detachable cables. A quick 15-minute charge can already handle productivity tasks for 2.5 hours. The multi-purpose adaptor is also compatible with charging HUAWEI SuperCharge-enabled smartphones as well as other devices that charge using a USB Type-C port. The HUAWEI MateBook 14 can also act as a portable power bank thanks to the reverse charging support. Users can simply detach the USB-C cable from the laptop adaptor and then plug it on the smartphone and laptop to initiate charging. Intelligent collaborative experience with Huawei Share

While a laptop can always handle a user’s daily tasks, the increasing demand for other things like communication and entertainment means that one device is no longer suitable and there is an increasing need for both smartphone and laptop work seamlessly together. On the HUAWEI MateBook 14, the upgraded Huawei Share that allows users to experience an upgraded way of sharing files, images and videos across devices. Huawei Share’s Multi-Screen Collaboration integrates a seamless connection between smartphone and laptop at a system level, allowing the user to simultaneously use both devices with ease. Users can simply connect their Huawei smartphone with a single tap to connect. From there, users can easily navigate the smartphone menu using the laptop’s mouse and keyboard, as well view apps and even edit files directly on the smartphone. Files can be easily shared across both devices using a simple drag-and-drop gesture and users can answer audio and video calls right from the HUAWEI MateBook 14.

The convenience of using both devices on one screen allows for greater productivity which lets users focus more on the things they need to do and the tasks they need to complete. Service Warranty Once you purchase the Huawei laptop, you will get a 2 year collect repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1,299.