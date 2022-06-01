Supersonic boosts its 5G offering with Fixed LTE Home Solutions

Internet Service Provider, Supersonic launches its 5G offering and expands with uncapped Fixed-LTE home solutions.

The launch of the Uncapped Fixed-LTE (FLTE) & 5G builds on the launch of Supersonic’s AirFibre solution, introduced at the beginning of 2021, and makes further strides in helping reach the unconnected at affordable prices. Supersonic has developed FLTE Home Uncapped plans and 5G network technology to provide unlimited data connectivity to customers’ homes across 125 locations, spanning all the country’s provinces.

Megan Nicholas, Supersonic Managing Director, stated that “Supersonic customers can now enjoy an increase in the number of devices that can be connected to a single access point without losing quality. 5G brings the cutting-edge benefits of greater speed and more stability, while ensuring users access new opportunities. Uncapped FLTE allows you to budget better and avoid mid-month top-ups - whether working, learning, playing, or just staying in touch with family and friends”. As part of the suite of service offerings, Supersonic has built on its products and innovations to bring the cutting-edge benefits of 5G to all users. “We aim to consistently provide additional affordable options for more people to access high-quality solutions with low latency and stable download speeds in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, East London, and several smaller towns, Nicholas said.

The newly launched month-to-month Uncapped Home FLTE plans, include a free-to-use router, with a Fair-Use Policy (FUP) which varies according to each package. Supersonic Uncapped Home FLTE Lite plan with 400 GB FUP is priced from R499, with Uncapped FLTE Premium with 1 TB FUP and the Uncapped 5G Lite plan with 400 GB FUP is priced at R699. Meanwhile the highest tiered offering of Uncapped 5G Premium, with a 1 TB FUP, is in the vicinity of R999.

