Tech revolution in South Africa: HUAWEI launches MateBook D 16 Series and nova Y72 for unmatched performance and style

In South Africa, where the rhythm of life blends the vibrancy of rich cultures with the pulse of modern technology, the arrival and local availability of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024 range brings a new chapter in computing sophistication to fruition.

These aren’t just laptops, they are a lifestyle partner crafted for those seeking the perfect balance of form and function in their professional and personal lives. With two models in the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024 range, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 laptops are virtually identical in their sleek design, portable form factor, and comprehensive connectivity features, with the primary distinction lying in their processors. The i9 version is equipped with a more powerful 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor, offering enhanced performance for high-demand tasks and multitasking. At the same time, the i5 variant features a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor, optimised for efficient everyday productivity and smooth performance.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 A design and visuals that speak volumes The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024 series epitomises elegance with its Mystic Silver finish. Its sleek minimalist aesthetic is more than just visually appealing, it's a nod to the modern professional's need for simplicity amidst complexity.

With a starting weight of just 1.68kg (up to 1.72kg), these laptops are your ideal partner for days filled with meetings in South Africa’s bustling business hubs or creative sessions in serene bush landscapes boasting a 16-inch FullView display framed by ultra-thin bezels that offer a window to a world of vivid colours and sharp detail in a never-before-seen up to 90% screen-to-body ratio. Watch the video below to find out more:

Power meets portability and connectivity Performance is where the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024 range flexes its muscles. HUAWEI is offering consumers a choice of the HUAWEI MateBook D16 with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics or the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor and Intel® UHD Graphics. Both support an advanced cooling system with Dual Shark Fin Fan technology, ensuring the laptop remains efficient and cool even during the most demanding tasks. Connectivity is also taken to the next level with the inclusion of the groundbreaking HUAWEI Metaline Antenna technology. The Metaline Antenna is a game-changer capable of establishing stable long-range Wi-Fi connections of up to 270 metres and fully harnessing the high-speed benefits of Wi-Fi 6.

Seamless connectivity with the HUAWEI ecosystem Embracing the HUAWEI ecosystem, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16's Super Device feature seamlessly connects with HUAWEI devices, not to mention the recently released HUAWEI nova Y72 with the groundbreaking X Button. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 i9 effortlessly detects and pairs with nearby HUAWEI devices such as earphones, a mouse, keyboards, speakers and phones. To ensure you don’t suffer from battery anxiety, the 70Wh battery of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16, complemented by 65W fast charging, means you're always ready to go.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 The ultimate entry-level powerhouse: HUAWEI nova Y72 Another welcome addition to the HUAWEI family is the HUAWEI nova Y72, marking a significant addition to its entry-level smartphone lineup. This device impresses with its massive 6000mAh battery, versatile X Button, 50MP camera system and large 6.75-inch display, setting a new standard for performance and convenience in the affordable smartphone market.

The HUAWEI nova Y72 promises extended battery life for up to 31 hours of video playback, making it the smartphone with the most extended battery life in its class. The innovative X Button allows users to access their favourite apps quickly with a tap or two. Its 6.75-inch screen, with a high screen-to-body ratio and Eye Comfort mode, offers a comfortable viewing experience by effectively reducing blue light exposure. Including 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology alleviates low-battery anxiety by providing fast charging capabilities, backed by AI Battery Saving technology and a comprehensive safety system. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9, retails at a recommended retail price of R24,999.00 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 at R14 999.