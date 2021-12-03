The HUAWEI MateView GT 34-inch Sound Edition is the ultimate display for content creators

The immersive, super-large screen experience surrounds you wherever you look. And with a cinematic 90% P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth, the screen displays more than 1 billion colours with smooth and natural colour transitions. A world of beauty

And while these are all impressive features, there are more to come to suit any need. So, whether you are a graphic designer, podcaster, or video editor, the HUAWEI MateView GT is the display for you. It has a high brightness of 350 nits, a high contrast ratio of 4000:1, and supports HDR 10 high dynamic range imaging. The biggest benefit of HDR is that it helps to amplify details on-screen in vivid colour, in both the bright and dark scenes. Especially for darker scenes, it can help to brighten up the darker parts and show the details more clearly, making any content more realistic. So, whether it is HD pictures or high-res videos, the display brings every detail to life. Boasting an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and seven display modes controlled through an innovative five-way joystick on the display, there is no getting around the visual blast you will experience when using the HUAWEI MateView GT for your content requirements.

Productivity gains The sheer size of the display means you have more real estate to get the job done while you develop high quality content. For instance, you can display your creative interface on the left side of the screen while displaying your toolbar on the right-hand side. This gives you the freedom to monitor changes in the parameters of creative software and produce consistently high-quality work. It also provides content creators with a wealth of port options. These include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C for connecting everyday devices. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C charging port and a full-featured USB Type-C port. The display also has a versatile 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack that supports OMTP and CITA standards.

You can display your creative interface on the left side of the screen while displaying your toolbar on the right-hand side. Surrounded by sound Integrates dual 5W full-range speaker units with the display base. The SoundBar is a touch-tone light bar that allows you to adjust the volume with just a finger, and the length of the light bar provides a visual indication of the current volume percentage. The five-way joystick lets you choose from several effect options including Music; Movie; Game; and Call while letting you customise your own unique profiles as well.

The SoundBar incorporates a 34CC sound chamber which can build up sufficient air to push the diaphragm when receiving audio signal. By doing so, it adds more dimensions to the sound effects and make the sounds clearer and more resilient. The 20V high voltage power amplifier allows the diaphragm inside the speakers to vibrate more intensely. When the HUAWEI MateView GT is playing back lows (drum tracks) and highs (female singing and piano), it can fully demonstrate its competitive advantages with layers of stunning highs and deep lows, which are clearly expressed. Its audio path includes an algorithmic adjustment module that can dynamically adjust the frequency response and timbre according to the device’s characteristics. All told, the HUAWEI MateView GT delivers an immersive audio quality with spectacular spatial sound. The SoundBar is a touch-tone light bar that allows you to adjust the volume with just a finger.

Speak easy It also features an innovative dual-microphone voice system on the top, which supports intelligent noise cancellation, feedback elimination, and proximity pairing of up to 4m in distance. With unique intelligent algorithms, the human voice is clear and detailed. With such impressive features, many podcasters can rely on using the display on its own for recordings. So, treat yourself this festive season with the ultimate display that lets your content sing the way it is meant to.