The Huawei P40 lite proves that there is life after Google

If it’s time for an upgrade and you want something that’s affordable and has all the features, then you definitely have to take a look at the Huawei P40 lite.

With amazing camera technology and great design you can’t go wrong with Huawei’s latest offering. The Huawei P40 lite is the successor of the Huawei P30 lite New Edition and the entry-model of the P40 lineup. Its sibling models are the P40 and P40 Pro. With EMUI software update from Huawei the EMUI 10 version of the custom skin is based on Android 10, and includes many of the OS's features along with some proprietary elements and a new user interface from Huawei. At a weight of 183 grams, the P40 lite is neither too light nor too heavy in the hand. With a big screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%, the 6.4-inch screen is large enough for everyday use without causing eye strain. It boasts full HD+ resolution at 1080 x 2310 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI. The curved edges give the impression of a screen as opposed to a phone - making your video viewing experience more enjoyable. The overall stylish design gives the device a feeling of a premium product. The fingerprint power button is mounted on the side, allowing for ease of unlocking the phone in one movement.

The curved edges give the impression of a screen as opposed to a phone.

The card tray can hold either two nano SIM cards or a Nano Memory card instead of the second SIM.

A thin film is attached on the back with an option of 3 colour variations - Sakura Pink, Black, and Crush Green - which reflect various colours under different lighting conditions.

The 40W Huawei SuperCharge allows for the device to be 70% charged in only 30 minutes, while the 4200mAh battery provides enough power for a full day’s use.

The Huawei P40 lite supports voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling, which means if you insert two SIM cards into the smartphone, both can be used for 4G connections. During phone calls voices are transferred clearly, with the noise suppression filtering out surrounding noises. Calling on speaker also works well.

The heart of the four-camera system of the Huawei P40 lite consists of a 48 MP with auto-focus. In addition, there is an 8-MP camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (120°, f/2.4), a 2-MP macro camera (f/2.4), and a 2-MP bokeh lens that creates quality out-of-focus blur background effects. The selfie camera uses a 16-MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The colours are vibrant and life-like.

The Huawei P40 range is the second without Google Mobile Services (GMS) after the Y7p and is proof that we can move forward without Google.

The Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) is not a separate operating system, nor is it an implementation of Harmony OS – Huawei’s own operating system. It is a replacement for Google Mobile Services, which runs natively on Android devices and enables certain features and services.

If for example you are concerned about not having Google maps - the P40 lite can determine its location using the GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo satellite navigation systems -which we found to be fast and accurate to within a few meters. The P40 lite is well-equipped for any navigation tasks.

However, don’t stress about not having access to Google apps - with AppGallery, Huawei has pre installed its own app store on the P40 lite and AppSearch searches for internet apps that cannot be found in the AppGallery. Appealing to the South African market there are plenty of local apps including Absa, Standard bank, Woolworths and Takealot.

Users are still able to access services such as Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Search, and more – just not through the pre-loaded apps and native integration which they have become used to on previous Huawei devices.

Huawei has pulled out all the stops on this affordable product - making it easier for everyone to own a smartphone.