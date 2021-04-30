The latest gadgets that you need to have

We love discovering new innovative gadgets that enhance our lives and gaming experiences. Loot knows how much you enjoy cool tech gadgets, and that’s why we have chosen a few of our latest gadgets to share with you.

For a relaxed start to the day, Beurer’s Bluetooth Wake up light is a 4- in-1 wake up light, mood light, reading lamp and music station in one to ensure you have a relaxed start to the day every day. Loot price - R2,999

Automate your home by controlling lights and electronic appliances via your smartphone or tablet with a Wifi Smart Plug wireless remote app control. Loot price - R2,899.

Make sure that you never get caught in the dark when Eskom turns the lights off by having a Solar Inverter to charge and run all of your gadgets. Loot price from R14 999.

If you’re looking for a smartphone that is beyond the horizon and will take you into the future, look no further than the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 6.76". Embrace intelligence and enjoy innovative technology. Loot Price - R19,899

For those who want to be able to control their life from their wrist - the Apple Watch Series 5 offers the largest Apple watch display. With a new electrical heart sensor, this watch resets the standard for what a watch can be. Loot Price - R10,999.

Serious gamers need a gaming monitor to cater for all the hours spent in front of the monitor. Samsung’s 48.9” curved ultra-wide, ultra-curved LED gaming monitor gives you everything you desire and more. The height adjustable stand provides precision positioning for the super ultra-wide panel to let you work and play in greater comfort. Quantum dot technology makes games more lifelike by delivering a billion shades of accurate colour. Loot Price - R22,405.

Welcome to the captain’s chair - the Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair! Built for gaming, the 4D movement armrests and 3D texture add variable armrest positions and additional comfort. Nylon caster rollerblade wheels provide smooth movement on hard surfaces and protect your flooring from scratches. Loot Price - R5,955

Experience your own world with Oculus Quest 2 Advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset, the most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. No PC or console required. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements by letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. Loot Price - R9,999

Whether you’re just starting in digital creation, want to add a twist to your visual thinking or are looking to improve your digital expression, Wacom One Interactive Graphic Design Display delivers a great experience. It comes with all the essentials to spice up your digital life. There’s the natural pen feel on the 13.3” screen, and is compatible with leading pen brands. Loot Price - R9,199

All pixels are not created equal. Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition transforms from a 360 cam to a 4K 60fps wide-angle shooter. The Dual-Lens 360 Mod raises the bar with Super 5.7K resolution, leveraging H.265 encoding, advanced image processing and an AI-powered finishing algorithm to preserve detail and make your footage pop. FlowState achieves gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal. Thanks to a new scene-detection algorithm, footage stays clear and steady even in low light. ONE R is IPX8 waterproof to 5m. Loot Price - R11,599