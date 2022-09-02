The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, which is now available for sale in South Africa, is creating a frenzy amongst smartwatch lovers. The watch seems to have hit all the right notes both in terms of design and features. The HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently announced that it received an award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro.

Story continues below Advertisement

EISA, which is composed of over 60 of the most respected international specialist consumer electronics magazines, websites, and journalists has dubbed the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro its ‘Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023’, making it the latest must-have smartwatch to get your hands on. The award comes in the wake of several other publication awards for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, including prestigious industry awards from the likes of Android Headlines, Tech Advisor, and PhoneArena. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro’s winning features

Story continues below Advertisement

Providing a detailed review EISA referred to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro as ‘Huawei’s most polished and perfected smartwatch to date,’ praising its ‘classic’ and ‘luxurious design’ which comprises a ‘titanium casing, ceramic back and sapphire glass face’ as well as HUAWEI’s ‘crisp’ and ‘colourful amoled display.’ Its ‘advanced operation system’ and ‘plethora of applications and features’ were also praised, including its blood oxygen level monitoring, stress testing, water resistance, and exceptional battery life. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is a flagship smartwatch which aims to marry exquisite craftsmanship with high-end aesthetics, allowing users to take their health and fitness to the next level, or even down to completely uncharted waters thanks to its 5ATM and 30 meters diving waterproof. Sporting a premium, neocrystalline look in either the Titanium or Ceramic colourway options, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the ultimate workout companion. Featuring a more robust battery life, and a 30 percent faster charging time than the previous edition, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro also offers a host of specialist tracking features which can help users improve their daily lifestyle habits. This ranges from the device’s 100 plus workout modes and its ECG analysis to its smart heart rate monitoring.

Story continues below Advertisement

The workout features on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro are exceptionally good, even for religious fitness enthusiasts. This watch even has a rare and impressive free diving mode that supports a depth of up to 30 meters, which is not usually found in many smartwatches. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro has unmatched reformed water-resistance performance. It has passed 200 rounds of water pressure testing conducted between atmospheric pressure and overpressure conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Designed to keep you connected In line with the HUAWEI Seamless AI life’s philosophy of connectivity, users can also pair the HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro with other smart devices, including additional HUAWEI products, as well as iOS and Android phones, which makes the smartwatch an enticing choice for many “Receiving the EISA Best Smartwatch 2022-2023 for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is a testament that HUAWEI produces innovative and intelligent devices for the everyday life of the consumer. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro’s multiple functions and long battery life compliments the lifestyles of the fast-paced digital era, whilst ensuring you look good doing so, says HUAWEI Vice President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed.

“HUAWEI is further committed to developing offerings which align with its global vision of delivering an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including health, fitness and well-being,” he concludes. The HUAWEI GT 3 Pro’s series of awards Comprising expert media across the full spectrum of consumer electronics from over 30 countries, EISA is divided up into six Expert Groups, which include mobile devices, Hi-Fi, home theatre audio, and in-car electronics. Every year, EISA members nominate a list of products that they consider the standout performers in each of these Expert Groups. These nominations are then presented at EISA’s AGM, where members conduct an in-depth deliberation before voting for the winner of each category. This prestigious award from EISA adds to a long and illustrious list of product awards that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro has recently received.