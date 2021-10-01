The wait is over! HUAWEI nova 8i is now in store

If you’re in the market for a smartphone that sits in the sweet spot between beautiful aesthetics, powerful performance and affordability, look no further than the HUAWEI nova 8i, now available in stores and online. The latest member of Huawei’s nova range, the HUAWEI nova 8i offers some of the best features for a smartphone in its price bracket, and is especially well suited to young and dynamic tech users who have high expectations of their devices.

Sleek and stylish The HUAWEI nova Series has always been aimed at a younger market, and this means that looks matter. As a result, the HUAWEI nova 8i is as sleek and stylish as you would expect. Its ultra-slim body features a 6.67-inch HUAWEI Edgeless Display, incredibly narrow bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.7%. This means you get a superior viewing experience, whether you’re watching movies, playing games or editing the photographs you’ve just taken.

It also offers a more advanced level of eye protection. Through hardware and software optimisation, the HUAWEI nova 8i can filter out harmful blue light while minimising yellow discoloration on the screen. Its 4D curved design means that it feels great to hold, too. An AI quad camera Not many smartphones in this price range come with a camera of this quality. The HUAWEI nova 8i’s 64MP AI quad camera, with its main camera, ultra-wide angle camera, macro camera and depth camera, takes professional-looking photographs every time. The ultra-wide angle will come in handy when you want to capture the enormity of a breathtaking landscape, while the depth camera, which automatically blurs out the background of shots, allows for beautiful portraits.

The HUAWEI nova 8i also offers powerful night shots by tapping into the multi-frame noise reduction technology used in Huawei’s flagship devices. Thanks to its incredibly high sensitivity capability, the HUAWEI nova 8i can capture clear and bright still photos, even in dimly lit environments. Of course, the HUAWEI nova 8i sports a 16MP front camera, too. With a built-in AI beauty algorithm, this camera can create a natural beautifying effect to the finest level of detail, ensuring you show off the best version of yourself in every photograph.

Powerful performance When it comes to performance, the HUAWEI nova 8i won’t disappoint. It boasts a Snapdragon octa-core processor and RAM capacity of 6GB or 8GB, which helps it run smoothly no matter how hard you push it. Its big internal storage capacity of 128GB will also give you more than enough space to store your favourite photos, videos, songs, and games. With the HUAWEI nova 8i, you can say goodbye to all your battery fears. The device supports HUAWEI SuperCharge, which means you can fully charge its large 4300mAh battery in less than 38 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, you can get 60% in less than 20 minutes. Photographers, movie watchers and avid gamers will find both the smartphone’s large battery and SuperCharge capability especially useful.