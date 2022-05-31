These are the best laptops for creators

Experiencing art has become more integral to the human connection than ever before, and that connection increasingly happens online. Whether through digital photography, videography, game design, or drawings, paintings and even memes, the work we create reaches audiences’ eyes through billions of screens in countless sizes.

Across ASUS’ ProArt, Zenbook, and Vivobook lineups, it offers the best laptops for creators with different budgets, so anyone can create without limits. Whether you’re a seasoned professional who needs to ensure that every pixel is placed perfectly or an enthusiastic amateur just initiating your creative journey, you need the right tools for the job. The powerful and precise ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro Duo, and Vivobook Pro laptops include unique tools like the ASUS Dial, ScreenPad Plus, and ASUS DialPad that help you to do just that.

ProArt Studiobook: Your professional edge

Creators at the cutting edge need hardware that doesn’t hold them back. These professional designers are constantly creating and reviewing high resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) footage on location and putting that content on the big screen when they are back in the studio. They need carefully tuned hardware that they can rely on to display their work with precision. Standard laptop liquid-crystal display (LCD) technology is not up to the task of showing HDR footage with true fidelity. Luckily, the ProArt Studiobook 16 and Pro 16 laptops are fitted with OLED displays, giving them the ability to display true blacks and incredible contrast needed for these tasks. 100% coverage of the wide DCI-P3 colour gamut and PANTONE Validated colour accuracy offer pros the ability to use these powerful systems with assurance. The ProArt Studiobook 16 series gives creators direct control over their projects in three ways: a) the unexpectedly useful ASUS Dial, b) the trackpad’s stylus-input capability and c) the trio of customisable keys below the trackpad. Let’s start with that first one.

The ASUS Dial is embedded in the upper left corner of the trackpad. It offers a precise rotation and tactile press-to-click action that allows for fine control over Adobe Creative Cloud apps’ parameters, such as brush size and opacity or navigation tasks like zooming and scrolling through timelines in Premiere Pro. Then there’s the generous trackpad that offers stylus input support with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity for sketching and drawing tasks. Finally, don’t forget the three customisable keys on the bottom row of the keyboard can be assigned custom actions. Watch the review below to find out more:

To blaze through the most demanding creative projects, the ProArt Studiobook 16 series offers a range of configuration options that include 11th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPUs, alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics options ranging up to the GeForce RTX 3070. For creators that depend on absolute accuracy and reliability in their projects, such as architects and CAD designers, the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 series offers Intel Xeon CPU and NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU options with the hardware and software assurance required to create with confidence. Storage options ranging up to 4TB of NVMe SSD capacity and RAM options up to 64GB make plenty of room for demanding creative apps and source files. ASUS offers a variety of ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptops ready to fit the needs of a wide range of creators. Click here to find the model that best suits your needs.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED: Double the screen, double the possibilities Once you experience dual, you’ll never go back. There is a myriad of benefits to multi-monitor productivity, but it’s just not practical lugging around multiple displays. Luckily, ASUS engineers have neatly solved this problem in one flexible, powerful laptop. The Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED has a pair of integrated displays to enhance your productivity.

The primary 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen offers a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, is VESA DisplayHDR 500 compliant, and offers 100 percent coverage of the cinematic DCI-P3 colour gamut, RTX™ 3050 Ti GPU and PANTONE Validated. Users can draw directly on the screen with a compatible stylus or manipulate their work on both displays. The next-generation ScreenPad Plus in Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a 12.7-inch, full-width secondary touchscreen with support for the latest high-precision styluses, such as ASUS Pen 2.0. An INtel 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU will give you agile, responsive performance as you create and speedy turnaround times as you export your final projects. Finally, expect up to 32GB of fast RAM and an ultrafast 2TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD to ensure there are no memory or storage bottlenecks. Those are not very appreciated in creative fields. Like ever.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is all about productivity and creating a multi-monitor space that serves your creative needs. Allocate apps to their designated screens and enjoy the freedom to create without bounds. For more info on the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, click here. Vivobook Pro: Thinking about creators on a budget

Remember when laptops were primarily used for browsing and running rudimentary apps? Those days are long gone. And it won’t even burn a hole in your wallet. From photo editing to mixing music, from gaming to cutting together videos, up-and-comers need more, the Vivobook Pro laptops offer exceptional value for anyone who needs a versatile and powerful system. Open up a Vivobook Pro, and the first thing you will see the tall 16:10 OLED display. Vivid colours from 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage and incredible contrast thanks to the perfect blacks of OLED create an incredible canvas for whatever creative project you are itching to translate from vision to reality. The crisp 3840×2400 resolution is perfect for photography, videography and digital art. Transferring your ideas to the screen of the Vivobook Pro 14X or 16X is easy when using the ASUS DialPad, a backlit circular control surface integrated into the trackpad that can control useful parameters in Adobe apps. Adjust the brush size, saturation, or layer opacity in Photoshop, jog through scenes in Premiere Pro, or zoom in or out on your timeline in After Effects with simple gestures. Powerful customisation options within the ProArt Creator Hub utility allow you to further tune the DialPad for your unique workflow.