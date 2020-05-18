We found the best company in South Africa to build a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s top Android and iOS developer and has helped many companies to build and launch world-class mobile apps.

With a rapidly changing world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies are looking for new ways to improve client relations, increase sales, and increase staff productivity.

Regulations which restrict the movement of people are also putting pressure on businesses to interact with clients and staff online. Unless a business has its own app on their clients’ smartphone, they stand to lose out to their competitors.

This is why many businesses are now investing in new smartphone apps, or improving on their current apps, to stay relevant. It is not only consumer-facing apps which are changing the way people do business, however.

Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity. This is particularly important in the current environment where remote working has become the norm. Internal company apps also offer secure communications, company alerts, location-based task tracking, and task automation.