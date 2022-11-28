Welcome to the Jabra Evolve2 Series of professional headsets

It’s believed that we spend 20% more of our time collaborating than we did a few years ago, but our concentration times have dropped by as much 10%. It’s time for a better way of doing things with the Jabra Evolve2 Series of professional headsets. Jabra engineered the world leading Evolve2 Series to enable significant performance enhancement.

It has taken the incredible call performance of its world leading Evolve Series and made it even better. The Evolve2 Series headset features an advanced digital chipset with three times more computational power and the latest signal processing technology for 97% less background conversation noise on calls Guard your concentration zone with improved busylight Jabra’s new and improved busylight is now more visible than ever, allowing you to be seen from every angle, for even fewer interruptions and allowing you to work in peace.

Teams-certified means teams are satisfied When communication is easy, everyone is happy. Each Evolve2 headset is Microsoft Teams-certified, with a dedicated Teams button for truly seamless collaboration. Amazing audio across the board

The Evolve2 Series offers a range of professional headsets featuring powerful leak-tolerant 40mm speakers, an advanced digital chipset and the latest AAC codec4 for a richer audio experience and incredible call performance. Future-proof tech that gets better with age The upgradeable platform will add even more value to your investment with future firmware updates through Jabra Xpress.

