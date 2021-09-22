Why you should move to Chrome OS

If you’ve been using a Windows or Mac PC for years, you might be asking yourself, “Should I buy a Chromebook?” and, “How different is it really?” Making the switch to the Chrome operating system (OS) is a lot less daunting than you might think. The interface is intuitive and would feel familiar to anyone who has used Google services such as Gmail, Google Chrome, or Google Drive. More so, there’s a long list of other benefits that make Chrome OS a cut above the rest. Chromebooks were first introduced in 2011, and by 2020, Chromebooks had risen to become the second most popular end-user-oriented OS, putting it ahead of macOS and second only to Windows. The Chrome OS market share also grew rapidly from 6.4% in 2019 to 10.8% in 2020, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. In South Africa, Google has partnered with Acer as an authorised distributor of Chromebooks, ensuring that users and businesses have access to all the support they need to use these innovative devices to their full potential.

With such a seismic shift happening in the world of personal computers, here are some of the reasons you might want to consider switching to a Chromebook. Simpler, faster, and hassle-free Chrome OS makes a lot of things about traditional operating systems feel outdated: long start-up times, complicated setup procedures, disruptive updates, the need for antivirus software, and the inevitable slow-down that always happens after you’ve used your computer for a few months. Chrome OS is one of the lightest operating systems out there and was designed specifically to be fast, reliable, and secure. A Chromebook boots up in less than five seconds, and you experience virtually no lag or stuttering when using the general user interface.

Because of its cloud-oriented nature that utilises Google’s universal syncing system, you can have access to all your data, applications, settings, and web extensions instantly whenever you log into any Chromebook device. And with 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage that comes free with every Chromebook, you also don’t need to worry about losing any of your important files if your computer is lost or files are corrupted. While Chromebooks are more browser-oriented, you also don’t need an internet connection for them to work, and you can happily continue using many different applications offline. Unbreakable security

One of the most significant benefits of using a Chromebook is the fact that they use one of the most secure operating systems on the market today. Chrome OS was designed with multiple layers of built-in protection, which means that users don’t have to worry about paying for any additional antivirus software. Google rolls out automatic updates regularly to ensure that your computer is up to date with the latest security patches. These updates are also completely non-disruptive and happen silently in the background. Chrome OS also utilises a unique security feature called ‘sandboxing’, which runs every program, website, or web application as a separate process in a restricted environment. If you accidentally open a harmful website, for example, the threat will be contained to that site and won’t be able to affect anything else on your computer. Creating backups or restore points on Windows or macOS can be a very cumbersome process. With a Chromebook, however, your data can always be synchronised automatically with the cloud. When a Chromebook boots up, it also completes an automatic self-check called 'verified boot' that detects whether your computer has been corrupted or tampered with, and your computer will restore itself automatically to a known and trusted backup. If a backup isn’t available, you can simply download one from the cloud, and your Chromebook will be good as new. And if none of that works, it even has a fail-safe power-washing feature that can wipe the Chromebook’s hard drive and install a new copy of the latest Chrome OS.

Switching is easy Making the switch to Chrome OS is nothing like learning a new language or changing bank accounts. All you need to do is go onto your old computer and create a Google account (if you use Gmail, you have one already), upload your files to Google Drive (or a USB), and sign in to Google Chrome if you also want to save any browser extensions, apps, or bookmarks. Then all you need to do is sign into your Google account on your new Chromebook, follow the on-screen instructions, and voilà. All your files will be on Google Drive, and you can start choosing from an endless selection of apps on the Chrome web store. Join the Chrome OS movement