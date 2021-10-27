With HUAWEI Mobile Cloud there is no need to worry about losing your memories again

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has made it easy for your device to back up and restore your data and phone settings. All of this done through HUAWEI Mobile Cloud. All you need to know is that when you use HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, you’re covered with secure storage of all your device’s data. Even better, you can easily transfer this data and settings across multiple Huawei devices. You can even set it up so your content is backed up automatically. This might not be a bad idea, as we know too well how easy it is to forget all the admin things happening in our lives. And let’s face it, we can all do with one less thing to worry about.

The only thing you need to do from your side to unlock the world of the cloud in your hand is to register for a free HUAWEI ID and enable HUAWEI Mobile Cloud on your device. To sweeten this already excellent deal is the fact that you’ll get 5GB of space for free. You can also manage your data quickly and easily by logging in to cloud.huawei.com. There are also options available if you’re a heavy-hitter with tons of photos, videos, and documents that need backing up. You can choose from 50GB (R179,88 for 12 months), 200GB (R539,88 for 12 months), or a whopping 2048GB (R1 799,88 for 12 months). There are also 3 and 6 month packages to choose from, at an equally affordable price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time. Oh, and did we mention that there is also a nifty Find Device feature available? Now, you can easily track down any of your misplaced Huawei devices. Not only can you see your device’s location when using a friend’s device, but it makes a sound so you can find it anywhere in the house, the car, or your handbag.