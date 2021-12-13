Polish regulator to investigate Apple's privacy policy

WARSAW: Apple faces an investigation in Poland over whether its new rules on privacy and personal data processing for iOS devices violate competition law, the Polish antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK said on Monday. Apple rolled out an update of its iOS operating system in April, with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users.

The Polish regulator said Apple's new rules had significantly reduced the ability of third-party apps to obtain personal data in order to send personalised adverts. "We want to examine whether Apple's actions may be aimed at eliminating competitors in the market for personalised advertising services, the objective being to better sell their own service," UOKiK president Tomasz Chrostny said. "We will investigate whether this is a case of exclusionary abuse of market power."