Remembering Steve Jobs and his legacy – 10 years on

Ten years ago, on the October 5, 2011, Steve Jobs died after a long- battle with cancer. This week Apple marked the10th anniversary of his death with these words written by Tim Cook, and shared as an internal memo to staff: Team,

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing. It’s a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind. Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better.” That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today. Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.

This year, as much as any other, we’re reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently, and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It’s one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us. I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life. Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.

Tim This internal memo came alongside other efforts from the company on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary. Apple replaced its homepage with a tribute to Jobs and published a letter from Jobs’s family. Cook also posted a video of Jobs on his Twitter account. Jobs died at the age of 56, two months after stepping down as CEO and appointing Cook as his replacement.