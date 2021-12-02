SA creators Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG produced some of the most-viewed videos by South Africans on YouTube in 2021

YouTube released its 2021 Top Ten lists on Wednesday, December 1. The list celebrates the biggest moments on the platform in South Africa. Content created by South African creators on the social media site such as Ramscomics, Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG, Noluthando Zungu and MDM Sketch Comedy ranked on the Top Ten trending list.

According to YouTube, the Top Ten trending lists are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. “YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes. YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists bring together the biggest videos in South Africa from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube,” said the platform. YouTube said with amapiano taking over the charts and dominating the platform, a video featuring a group of amapiano dancers ranked second in the country, with almost 6 million views.

Other events that kept South Africans glued to the screen were Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, the funeral service for local musician Killer Kau and Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah. Here is the full top 10 list of trending videos for 2021 in South Africa: 1. Ramscomic – Noko Mashaba – Makhi's Chicken

2. Pearl Tsweletso – Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / amapiano dancers #Roadto1k 3. Icebolethu Funerals – The funeral service of Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo 4. eNCA – President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

5. Noluthando Zungu – Dealing with Toxic Men 6. Lasizwe Dambuza – Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu 7.CBC News: The National – Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview