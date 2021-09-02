SA FGC competition Red Bull Hit The Streets calling on players to enter qualifiers

South African Fighting Game Community (FGC) competition, Red Bull Hit The Streets is back to crown the best street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players for 2021. The competition will pit the best players across the country against each other for a chance to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier at Red Bull Kumite.

Red Bull Kumite which will be taking place in Las Vegas, US, later this year is regarded as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world for fighting game competitors. The competition will have three national online qualifiers that will start nationally on September 5, 2021 and culminate in the grand national final on September 26, 2021 at a secret location in Johannesburg. For the first time in Red Bull Hit The Streets history a player outside of South Africa will be competing. Sylvia Gathoni aka Queen Arrow, from Kenya, will be taking part in the tournament as an African wildcard.

Last year, Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza from Alexandria walked away as Street Fighter V 2020 champion for the second time. For the Tekken V 2020 tournament, Iggy Igshaan from Cape Town took the top spot. Media personality Sandile GQ Ntshingila will host this year’s event while Sean Rivhlamu and Earl van de Rheede will be sharing the action from the commentator’s booth. International commentators Ryan Hart and Logan Sama, will guest commentate the Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V games, respectively. Sam Wright aka ‘’Tech Girl’’ will return as the desk host.