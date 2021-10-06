SA is testing Digital Vaccine Certificates soon to be launched to enable proof of vaccination status

THE Health Department has enabled a dedicated website to allow fully vaccinated people to apply for a digital vaccine certificate. The initial phase of the digital vaccine certificate will be in the form of a QR Code. The website states that “the QR Code generated is not intended to be readable by the general public, it is meant to be used by entities requiring to verify the card’s validity, using a vaccine certificate system inbuilt QR scanner which will be available in the near future”.

The department said there’s a testing process under way. The Health Department said: “The Department of Health has been inundated with public and media enquiries about challenges they face when trying to download and access Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates. The department is currently at the testing phase of the system to troubleshoot all possible glitches ahead of the official launch later this week. “Thus, the system is not yet officially functional in a live environment which will enable vaccinated members of the public to access and download certificates. We had to build a lot of security into the system to protect individuals’ personal data as much as possible. The development and release of fully-fledged Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be phased-in over time.