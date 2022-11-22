SABC makes stronger push toward digitalisation amid migration delays

Joburg – The SABC has taken a firm stance toward digitalisation through its SABC+ platform, launched last week. For years, government announced its plans to switch off the analogue signal, which services the country for TV and radio channels, by 30 June this year.

The move to digitalisation of broadcast signals was being made to keep up with global standards and the many benefits it presented to the end user. According to the SABC, benefits of the digital migration include clearer picture quality and stable signal, more free-to-air channels than the current four on analogue TV and the convenience to watch TV at any time, anywhere. Despite this, the digital migration proved more tedious than expected, with South Africa failing to implement the deadline, which also hampered the country’s efforts to move to digital transmission set out by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union.

However, the silver lining to the saga could well come in the form of the state broadcaster's SABC+ platform. The digital service is offered online and offers all of SABC's current broadcast services. Keeping in line with the broadcaster’s free-content offering, SABC+ acts as a streaming app and digital portal featuring all the SABC’s content channels, including its 19 radio stations and three free-to-air television channels – SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3.

Madoda Mxakwe, group chief executive officer (GCEO) at the SABC, said the platform would include the SABC Sports Channel, the SABC’s 24-hour news channel, and local and international content. “SABC+ signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens. “SABC + app also presents a growth path to enhancing our value offering to clients and customers to build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC,” Mxakwe said.

While the service is yet to become available as an app for Android and iOS-based devices, smart TVs and TV boxes, SABC+ is available on Hisense smart TVs through its VIDAA platform. As Hisense is an official sponsor of the current FIFA World Cup, Hisense smart TV owners and those who use SABC+ will be able to screen 28 matches of the tournament as well as the official Fifa World Cup show daily, for free and online. Hisense smart TV owners will see the app appear after their latest software update.