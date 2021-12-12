SAHRC partners with UCT's Online High School to launch online learning in rural areas

THE South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and UCT’s Online High School have partnered on an initiative that aims to accelerate access to online learning, particularly for girls in rural areas. In its pilot phase, set for next year’s school calendar, this important collaboration will focus on the communities of the Valley of 1000 Hills, about 50km north west of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Valley of 1000 Hills is plagued by high levels of poverty, with about 48% – 50% in unemployment rates, and limited access to quality education for the large majority. The area is also considered one of the major epicentres of the HIV/Aids pandemic, with HIV infection rates as high as 40% or more in some communities in the area. The majority of the homes are informal dwellings, without adequate basic services such as water, sanitation and refuse removal – though a growing number now have electricity and piped water. The pilot phase of this partnership will facilitate access to a quality online high school education through UCT Online High School for up to 14 students in the Valley of 1000 Hills. It was significant that the “SAHRC UCT Online High School Rural Initiative” launched in line with International Human Rights Day, on December 10. The theme for the 2021 Human Rights Day is “Equality: Reducing Inequalities, Advancing Human Rights”. This theme directly relates to Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which instructs that “All human beings are born free and are equal in dignity and rights.”

Noting this theme, the online high school rural initiative is in direct confrontation with impediments to equality. It is an intentional encounter with the continued historic, systematic and socio-economic conditions that contribute to the gendered challenges faced by girls in rural areas, in their quest for quality education. “The UCT Online High School’s mission is to create new opportunities for learners throughout South Africa to choose an aspirational school regardless of their circumstances,” says Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT vice-chancellor. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the SAHRC on this important initiative to level the playing field with an innovative education model, and create access to high quality schooling for all."